Dubai Metro to extend to Al Maktoum International Airport City by 2031

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, announced the decisions following a meeting of the Dubai Executive Council held during the UAE Government Annual Meetings.

Dubai has approved strategic projects worth more than Dh11 billion, including an extension of the Dubai Metro's Route 2020 to Al Maktoum International Airport City, with services scheduled to begin in 2031.

The approved projects also include a comprehensive plan to improve community services and facilities by 2040, with priority given to residential areas for Emirati citizens.

He reaffirmed Dubai's commitment to improving quality of life and strengthening its global competitiveness, adding that the success of government initiatives is measured by their tangible impact on people's everyday lives and the opportunities they create for future generations

Sheikh Hamdan said the initiatives were guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting also discussed the investment policy for funds held for minors and endowments, with directions to diversify investments, strengthen portfolio management, diversify assets, optimise returns and ensure long-term sustainability.

According to Sheikh Hamdan, the study highlighted the sector's strength and resilience and supports its continued development in partnership with the private sector.

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