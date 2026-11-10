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Dubai Metro to extend to Al Maktoum International Airport City by 2031

Sheikh Hamdan said projects were approved during a meeting of Dubai’s Executive Council

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Sheikh Hamdan chairs Dubai Executive Council meeting during UAE Government Annual Meetings.
Sheikh Hamdan chairs Dubai Executive Council meeting during UAE Government Annual Meetings.
X / Dubai Media Office

Dubai has approved strategic projects worth more than Dh11 billion, including an extension of the Dubai Metro's Route 2020 to Al Maktoum International Airport City, with services scheduled to begin in 2031.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, announced the decisions following a meeting of the Dubai Executive Council held during the UAE Government Annual Meetings.

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The approved projects also include a comprehensive plan to improve community services and facilities by 2040, with priority given to residential areas for Emirati citizens.

The Metro extension will connect Dubai Metro's Route 2020 to Al Maktoum International Airport City, expanding Dubai's public transport network. Services are scheduled to commence in 2031.

Dubai real estate market

The Executive Council also approved the findings of a study on the future of Dubai's real estate market.

According to Sheikh Hamdan, the study highlighted the sector's strength and resilience and supports its continued development in partnership with the private sector.

The meeting also discussed the investment policy for funds held for minors and endowments, with directions to diversify investments, strengthen portfolio management, diversify assets, optimise returns and ensure long-term sustainability.

Sheikh Hamdan said the initiatives were guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

He reaffirmed Dubai's commitment to improving quality of life and strengthening its global competitiveness, adding that the success of government initiatives is measured by their tangible impact on people's everyday lives and the opportunities they create for future generations

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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