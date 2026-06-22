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'Dubai-it' initiative highlights emirate’s pioneering role in global innovation: Mattar Al Tayer

New initiative showcases Dubai’s model of turning bold visions into reality

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RTA chief says Dubai-it reflects leadership’s action-driven, future-focused ethos
RTA chief says Dubai-it reflects leadership’s action-driven, future-focused ethos

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) affirmed that the 'Dubai-it' initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, embodies the UAE’s leadership philosophy.

Al Tayer said this philosophy is rooted in transforming ambitious visions into tangible achievements while fostering a culture of action where outstanding success serves as a benchmark for performance. He added that the speed of execution and the quality of output stand as testaments to Dubai’s exceptional global model.

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Mattar Al Tayer stated: “The Dubai-it initiative documents our leadership’s unique philosophy of translating ambition into outstanding, real-world achievements. This approach has transformed Dubai into a global model for turning challenges into opportunities, and ideas into pioneering ventures that yield sustainable developmental, economic and social impact.”

Al Tayer recalled a quote by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the inauguration of the Dubai Metro’s Route 2020 in July 2020. H.H. Sheikh Mohammed had said: “We say what we do, and do what we say.”

Al Tayer noted how Sheikh Mohammed’s words inspired everyone – individuals, public institutions and private enterprises alike - to work with the true Dubai team spirit; a mindset that believes the impossible is possible in Dubai.

Al Tayer added: “RTA’s institutional approach is inspired by our leadership’s vision, focusing on transforming grand ambitions into tangible achievements that leave a lasting, positive impact on society. This philosophy is reflected in a series of strategic projects that have reshaped Dubai’s mobility and infrastructure landscape.

“These include the launch of Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines, the timely completion of Route 2020 despite the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the announcement of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, marking a new milestone in mass transit networks. This philosophy is again reinforced by the announcement of Dubai Metro’s Golden Line amidst the recent regional circumstances.”

Al Tayer highlighted that the Dubai-it philosophy is further embodied by several other high-impact projects that stand out in the emirate’s development journey. Key among them is the Dubai Water Canal which connected Dubai Creek to the Arabian Gulf, the Infinity Bridge and a world-class network of roads and bridges that enhanced connectivity and transit efficiency in line with the highest international standards.

Al Tayer emphasised that Dubai’s distinction lies in its unique ability to consistently execute major projects in perfect alignment with its forward-looking vision. Earlier this year, autonomous taxis commenced operations, while the emirate advances preparation to launch commercial air taxi services by the end of 2026. Simultaneously progress continues on the Dubai Loop project.

Al Tayer highlighted that these projects and initiatives confirm that the future is forged by action, effort and innovation – values that have established Dubai as a pioneering role model in shaping and creating the future.

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