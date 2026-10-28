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UAE marks Zayed the Founder’s Day to honour Sheikh Zayed’s legacy

GDRFA Dubai chief says Sheikh Zayed’s values continue to shape the UAE’s future.

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Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al Marri says Sheikh Zayed’s values remain central to the UAE.
Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al Marri says Sheikh Zayed’s values remain central to the UAE.
MUSTAPHA AZAB

Dubai: Zayed the Founder’s Day reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, with his values of unity, tolerance and service continuing to guide the nation’s development Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the Identity and Foreigners Affairs- Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), said.

The announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan designating January 7 as Zayed the Founder’s Day reflects the leadership’s commitment to preserving the Founding Father’s national and humanitarian legacy for future generations, Al Marri said.

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He described the occasion as a renewal of the principles on which the UAE was established, highlighting Sheikh Zayed’s vision of unity, people-centred development and giving.

“The formation of the union went beyond bringing together the seven emirates. It was a nation-building vision founded on solidarity, belonging, tolerance and respect for humanity,” Al Marri said.

He added that preserving Sheikh Zayed’s legacy means translating his values into action and passing them on to future generations, ensuring they understand the vision and sacrifices behind the UAE’s progress and prosperity.

Al Marri said GDRFA Dubai draws inspiration from Sheikh Zayed’s approach to leadership and public service, reflected in its focus on service excellence, innovation, efficiency and respect for human dignity.

He said Zayed the Founder’s Day serves as a reminder that nations must preserve their roots while building for the future.

Sheikh Zayed will remain a symbol of national unity and an enduring source of inspiration, Al Marri said, stressing the importance of upholding his values while working towards a brighter future for generations to come.

Related Topics:
Year-ZayedDubaiGDRFA

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