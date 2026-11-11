Beneath a constellation of suspended shapes, Abu Dhabi remembers its Founder

The Constellation is art and heritage that unite at Abu Dhabi’s iconic landmark
Abu Dhabi: On a quiet evening in Abu Dhabi, families drift across the grounds of the Founder’s Memorial. Children point upward, couples pause for photographs, and visitors fall silent in front of the centrepiece.
It is a scene that says a great deal about what this landmark has become: less a monument to look at than a place to feel part of something.
“Visiting The Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi is more than a visit to a landmark,” Janelle Aquinde, a resident of Abu Dhabi.
For Janelle, it is a moment of reflection on the extraordinary vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
The memorial was inaugurated in 2018 in honour of UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, who united seven emirates into one nation in 1971.
Rather than presenting him only as a statesman, the site tells his story in an intimate, narrative-driven way, showing him as both a transformative leader and a compassionate man.
For many visitors, that human portrait is what makes the experience stay with them.
The memorial is also a cultural compass. According to its official website, it gives physical form to the principles the late Sheikh Zayed championed, ideas that still shape the country’s domestic and foreign outlook: wisdom and unity, respect and generosity, sustainability, and determination and human development.
Each carries weight in daily life here. Wisdom and unity echo in the way communities of many nationalities live side by side. Respect and generosity reflect the UAE’s tradition of humanitarian support abroad. Sustainability recalls Sheikh Zayed’s pioneering passion for the environment, from preserving native flora to conserving water.
And the belief that investing in people is the true foundation of national wealth remains a guiding idea for a country that has built its progress on education and opportunity.
On a late evening, visitors wander the grounds with a soft breeze on their faces. The city glows in the distance, yet within the memorial it feels far away, replaced with a deliberate silence.
Architecturally, the memorial’s greatest statement is The Constellation, its centrepiece artwork. The geometric shapes come together to form a portrait of Sheikh Zayed, creating a three-dimensional canvas that seems to defy the usual rules of physics.
One may not get it first. Then they silently walk around the monument to take a closer look. That’s when they see the beauty of the artwork, placed at the centre of the park.
It is widely seen as a milestone in public art. For a city that has embraced bold architecture, it sits comfortably alongside Abu Dhabi’s other cultural landmarks while remaining deeply rooted in national meaning.
A place to learn
Beyond its artistry, the memorial works as an educational hub. Its Welcome Centre houses multimedia archives and offers guided tours led by Emirati nationals, who share the country’s heritage in their own words.
Hamdan Ahmed Al-Mehyas, an Emirati resident of Abu Dhabi, remembers the site as it was before the memorial. “It’s a beautiful place, before the structure, there was a huge picture of the late Sheikh Zayed that used to be there,” he says.
For tourists and residents alike, the experience offers an authentic look at the country’s story and challenges the idea that Abu Dhabi is only a modern metropolis. Beneath the skyline are deep, intentional historical roots.
For Emiratis, the memorial is a point of pride and a place for reflection, a space where the story of the nation’s founding can be passed from grandparents to grandchildren.
“It has quotes by the late sheikh Zayed and when you’re there despite it being in the middle of the city, you’ll feel disconnected,” said Hamdan.
For the expatriate communities who make up much of the capital’s population, it offers something different: a way to understand the country they call home.
“True greatness is not measured by what a leader achieves in his lifetime, but by the generations he continues to inspire long after,” Janelle added her opinion on the memorial.
Many arrive knowing Abu Dhabi’s present, and the memorial helps them grasp the vision behind it.