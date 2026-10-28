Eight iconic landmarks that celebrate Sheikh Zayed's vision for the UAE

Eight landmarks that tell the story of the UAE's founding father
Abu Dhabi: In the United Arab Emirates, you can hardly travel a day without crossing a piece of the founding father's legacy.
His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was the country’s founding father and first president. When he passed away in 2004, he left behind a nation he had helped bring together from seven separate emirates. Today, His name is carved into the landscape.
But these places are more than landmarks. Each one tells a part of the story of how a desert nation became a global player: through faith, education, sport and ambition.
Here are eight places that carry His name, and the stories behind them.
Zayed International Airport is Abu Dhabi's front door to the world. It is the home base of Etihad Airways. The architectural design of Zayed International Airport’s Terminal A in Abu Dhabi was created by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associate
It connects the capital of the UAE to more than 100 international destinations and is served by more than 30 international airlines, aided by cutting-edge technology and biometric solutions that ensure quick and seamless journeys.
The airport opened on January 2, 1982, and is designed in an X-shape for optimal efficiency and passenger flow, AUH features four themed piers inspired by Abu Dhabi’s desert, sea, city and oasis landscapes. It cuts water consumption by 45 per cent, while 7,500 solar panels power a 3MW plant, saving 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.
Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi handled 32.5 million passengers in 2025 and welcomed more than 93,000 passengers daily during late June 2026.
Established in 1998, Zayed University is a federal institution dedicated to serving the UAE’s national development.
Originally an all-female university, ZU has since diversified its student population, expanded its programmes and developed its administrative and physical infrastructure.
Student-centred and aligned with the US system of higher education, it offers an outcomes-based curriculum, learner-centred classrooms and a liberal arts general education. Students graduate bilingual in English and Arabic, with critical thinking, global awareness, technological and leadership skills. The faculty comes from around the world.
The Abu Dhabi campus was developed through a Public–Private Partnership between the Ministry of Education and Knowledge and private sector partners.
Opened more than four decades ago, Zayed Sports City is one of Abu Dhabi’s best-known sports and entertainment destinations. It was built in honour of His Higness and welcomes thousands of athletes, families and fans every month. It was inaugurated in January 1980, after its construction was completed in 1979.
The programme ranges from school tournaments and grassroots training to international football matches, elite tennis, figure skating and bowling championships.
Venues include Zayed Sports City Stadium, the International Tennis Centre, Khalifa International Bowling Centre, the Ice Rink and the Pavilion, along with a number of outdoor courts and pitches. The complex is operated by Oak View Group in the Middle East.
The country’s largest mosque, and an architectural icon, which captures the interaction of country’s diversities and the Islamic religion. Designed by the Syrian architect Yusef Abdelki and others.
The founding father and the first president of the United Arab Emirates, personally conceived, directed and launched the construction of the Mosque in 1996. His vision was the cultural monument that would unite the diverse history, art and the architecture of the Islamic world.
When visitors stand amid the beauty, they are awestruck by the intricate detailing and glass enamel lamps along the lines of geometric stone-inlay patterns. This is also the final resting place of the Late His Highness, Sheikh Zayed. He was laid to rest in a mausoleum located on the mosque's grounds, right beside the courtyard
The SZR corridor is highly popular among working professionals due to its immediate proximity to financial hubs like DIFC. It is also the view that is often defined as the image of Dubai, worldwide.
When the road was completed, the intricating expectation was for the Ruler of Dubai to name it after His own father, His Highness Sheikh Rashid. However, he surprised the room with His decision to name the Dubai’s most prominent and futuristic road after the founding father. This move is now seen as the grand diplomatic gesture to show the tight-knit brotherhood between the ruling families of the two emirates.
The Zayed National Museum is the crown jewel centerpiece of the Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi.
The museum's displays and philosophy are deeply rooted in the foundational pillars of His Highness Sheikh Zayed's ideology. The entire museum is built to act as a living monument to His life's work. Hence, it even displays His personal values alongside His passion for conservation over modern sustainability.
The museum is named after His Excellency as tribute, which is the ultimate way for the UAE to honour the man who quite literally put the country on the map. He prioritized preserving the region's fragile ecosystems, local falconry traditions, and historical heritage, all of which are primary themes inside the museum.
The bridge bears the name of the late president in tribute for His efforts in unifying the seven emirates into one nation.
On its official launch, the leadership proudly marked the landmark as a symbol of consistent growth, a journey that was set in motion by the late founding father.
The bridge is mostly known while driving into downtown Abu Dhabi, conceived as a symbol of national ambition during the city's rapid urban expansion. It is an 842-metre-long architectural masterpiece in Abu Dhabi by the renowned architect, Zaha Hadid.