The sports car joined the force in the 1970s and welcomed royal visitors
Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has taken delivery of its historic Porsche 924 following the completion of an extensive restoration project carried out in collaboration with Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, part of Ali & Sons Group.
The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to preserve the police force’s heritage and document the key stages in the development of the UAE’s police vehicle fleet.
The Porsche 924 is one of the most distinctive historic vehicles in the Abu Dhabi Police fleet. It joined the force in the 1970s, becoming the first sports car to enter police service.
The vehicle also took part in the official motorcade that welcomed the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their first visit to the UAE, which included stops in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
The restoration aimed to return the vehicle to its original specifications while preserving its distinctive police identity. The work was guided by historical photographs and archival documents.
Following its restoration, the Porsche 924 will join the Classic Cars Collection of the Abu Dhabi Police Heritage Department. The move reaffirms the force’s commitment to safeguarding its institutional heritage and introducing future generations to the evolution of policing and security services in the UAE.