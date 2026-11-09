GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Abu Dhabi Police restores historic Porsche 924

The sports car joined the force in the 1970s and welcomed royal visitors

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The vintage car once featured in a motorcade welcoming Sheikh Zayed and Queen Elizabeth II.
The vintage car once featured in a motorcade welcoming Sheikh Zayed and Queen Elizabeth II.

Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has taken delivery of its historic Porsche 924 following the completion of an extensive restoration project carried out in collaboration with Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, part of Ali & Sons Group.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to preserve the police force’s heritage and document the key stages in the development of the UAE’s police vehicle fleet.

The Porsche 924 is one of the most distinctive historic vehicles in the Abu Dhabi Police fleet. It joined the force in the 1970s, becoming the first sports car to enter police service.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The vehicle also took part in the official motorcade that welcomed the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their first visit to the UAE, which included stops in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The restoration aimed to return the vehicle to its original specifications while preserving its distinctive police identity. The work was guided by historical photographs and archival documents.

Following its restoration, the Porsche 924 will join the Classic Cars Collection of the Abu Dhabi Police Heritage Department. The move reaffirms the force’s commitment to safeguarding its institutional heritage and introducing future generations to the evolution of policing and security services in the UAE.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Al Ain vs Al Wahda

Al Wahda v Al Ain could shape UAE Pro League title race

3m read
Abu Dhabi announces E22 road changes, E12 lane closure

Abu Dhabi announces E22 road changes, E12 lane closure

1m read
The road runs 11,7 kilometres and winds through 60 curves, each one opening a wider view over Al Ain and the desert beyond.

Jebel Hafeet: Al Ain’s mountain of sunsets and memories

4m read
Dr Tabrizi Dental Clinic from the 1980s, one of its kind to set up its roots in Al Ain

Five decades of dentistry, now powered by solar in AUH

5m read