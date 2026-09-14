800hp Ferrari joins Dubai Police fleet in fifth Mansory collaboration
Dubai: Dubai Police has added a modified Mansory Ferrari 812 Superfast to its luxury patrol fleet, marking its fifth collaboration with the German luxury vehicle customisation company.
The high-performance patrol car, unveiled during the first day of Arabian Travel Market at Dubai World Trade Centre, produces up to 800 horsepower, accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 345km/h.
The Ferrari features a 6.5-litre engine and a comprehensive exterior redesign by Mansory, giving the car a distinctive sporty appearance.
Brigadier Omar Ali Al Shehhi, Assistant Director-General of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Criminal Security Affairs at Dubai Police, unveiled the vehicle in the presence of Colonel Mohammed Abdul Rahman, Director of the Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, and a number of Dubai Police officers. Ahmed Abadi, General Manager of Mansory, also attended the unveiling.
Al Shehhi praised the longstanding cooperation between Dubai Police and Mansory, stressing the role of luxury patrol vehicles in strengthening the police presence in key tourist and high-profile areas across Dubai.
The vehicles are deployed in locations including Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and JBR, as well as other prominent destinations.
He said the addition of high-performance vehicles also supports Dubai Police’s efforts to modernise and upgrade the specifications of its patrol fleet.
Kourosh Mansory, Founder and CEO of Mansory, said the company is one of the world’s leading firms specialising in the modification and customisation of luxury vehicles and is headquartered in Germany.
He said Mansory has continued to redefine standards in the automotive industry through bespoke craftsmanship and exclusive designs.
“We are pleased to announce our fifth collaboration with Dubai Police, as our vehicles embody their prestigious identity,” Mansory said.
He added that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, excellence and leadership in the automotive world.
“We are here today to unveil the ‘Mansory Ferrari 812’, designed by Mansory exclusively for Dubai Police,” he said.
The Ferrari 812 Superfast is the latest in a series of luxury patrol cars developed through the partnership between Dubai Police and Mansory.
The previous collaborations include the Lamborghini Revuelto, a hybrid-powered hypercar producing 1,070 horsepower and accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 2.4 seconds.
The Ferrari Purosangue was added in late 2025. The ultra-rare SUV is powered by a V12 engine producing 755 horsepower and features a distinctive white-and-green exterior, custom purple interior and a number plate bearing the number 12.
Earlier in 2025, Dubai Police unveiled a Rolls-Royce Cullinan at Arabian Travel Market 2025. The one-of-a-kind vehicle produces 610 horsepower and is deployed to patrol prestigious areas, including the Burj Khalifa.
The first collaboration dates back to 2024, when Dubai Police added the Mercedes-AMG G63 to its fleet. The vehicle is distinguished by Mansory’s signature wide-body design, along with a range of mechanical performance upgrades.