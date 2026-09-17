“Innovation and technology are embedded in the culture of the Middle East. The pace of the adoption of new technologies and innovation is higher than many other sides of the world, and this is a place where innovation is embraced as the opportunity to progress.”

“One of the famous factors that is influencing the purchasing decisions when you talk about EVs, which is the range anxiety, doesn't come into play because cars are actually used for short distances or medium distances very rarely for long distances.”

Turri described it as “the most versatile and most luxurious Ferrari we have ever made”, giving existing customers another option within the marque while also widening its appeal to people who may have considered Ferrari before but never bought one.

“Clearly, we see clients and prospective clients interested to see the car, to sit in the car, to touch it, and eventually to drive it as soon as that will be possible.”

“Certainly, it's a car that is claiming a very unique market space, and frankly, there is nothing else in the market that can be compared to it, especially if you look at the overall package.”

“There might be other existing clients who have never bought an electric vehicle before because they haven't found that combination of performance, design, craftsmanship, and technology that Ferrari is now able to offer with the Luce.”

“With the Luce, we take the decision not to create a fake replica of the sound of an ICE, or to let's say kind of amplify a fake sound. But we took the decision to work on capturing the authentic sound of the electric motor and to channel it towards the cockpit to make it helpful for the driver in terms of driving feeling and to make it part of the driving experience again to elevate the emotions.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.