One-off Ferrari Luce ‘Chassis 0’ sold for $40 million, with proceeds going to charity
Dubai: Ferrari’s first all-electric car has sold for $40 million at a charity auction, making it the most expensive new car ever sold at auction.
The 2026 Ferrari Luce Tailor Made, identified as “Chassis 0”, is the first production chassis of the Luce programme and was sold at a Sotheby’s charity auction during Monterey Car Week in California.
The $40 million sale surpassed the previous record set last year, when a customised Ferrari Daytona SP3 fetched $26 million.
All proceeds from the Luce auction will be donated to The Ferrari Foundation, a recognised 501(c)(3) public charity, to support future educational initiatives.
Ferrari unveiled the Luce in May with a price of €550,000, or about $636,356, marking the company’s entry into fully electric cars.
The model was designed with LoveFrom, the studio founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, and combines more than 1,000 horsepower with four doors.
The Ferrari Luce has nothing to do with electric cars you have seen from other players,” Vigna said. “You have to see it and drive it to understand that it wasn’t copied — not the interiors, not the exterior, not the performance.Ferrari Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna
The auctioned car was configured through Ferrari’s Tailor Made programme and carries a dedicated plaque identifying it as “Chassis 0”.
Its exterior uses a Madreperla Semi-Gloss finish developed specifically for the car, with a pigment that creates iridescent reflections ranging from green to violet depending on the intensity and angle of light.
Inside, Ferrari used Perla Le Mans metallic leather developed for the Tailor Made programme, with Grigio Corvara replacing traditional black on secondary interior elements.
The specification also includes dedicated wheels, bespoke brake calipers and Ferrari logos set against an optical white background, all created specifically for the car.
Ferrari said the configuration was developed around the theme of light, using white and reflective materials across the exterior and cabin.
- With inputs from Bloomberg.