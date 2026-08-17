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Ferrari’s first electric car sells for record $40 million at auction

One-off Ferrari Luce ‘Chassis 0’ sold for $40 million, with proceeds going to charity

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Ferrari’s first electric car sells for record $40 million at auction
RM Sotheby's

Dubai: Ferrari’s first all-electric car has sold for $40 million at a charity auction, making it the most expensive new car ever sold at auction.

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The 2026 Ferrari Luce Tailor Made, identified as “Chassis 0”, is the first production chassis of the Luce programme and was sold at a Sotheby’s charity auction during Monterey Car Week in California.

The $40 million sale surpassed the previous record set last year, when a customised Ferrari Daytona SP3 fetched $26 million.

All proceeds from the Luce auction will be donated to The Ferrari Foundation, a recognised 501(c)(3) public charity, to support future educational initiatives.

Ferrari’s first electric model

Ferrari unveiled the Luce in May with a price of €550,000, or about $636,356, marking the company’s entry into fully electric cars.

The model was designed with LoveFrom, the studio founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive, and combines more than 1,000 horsepower with four doors.

The Ferrari Luce has nothing to do with electric cars you have seen from other players,” Vigna said. “You have to see it and drive it to understand that it wasn’t copied — not the interiors, not the exterior, not the performance.
Ferrari Chief Executive Officer Benedetto Vigna

A one-off ‘Chassis 0’

The auctioned car was configured through Ferrari’s Tailor Made programme and carries a dedicated plaque identifying it as “Chassis 0”.

Its exterior uses a Madreperla Semi-Gloss finish developed specifically for the car, with a pigment that creates iridescent reflections ranging from green to violet depending on the intensity and angle of light.

Inside, Ferrari used Perla Le Mans metallic leather developed for the Tailor Made programme, with Grigio Corvara replacing traditional black on secondary interior elements.

The specification also includes dedicated wheels, bespoke brake calipers and Ferrari logos set against an optical white background, all created specifically for the car.

Ferrari said the configuration was developed around the theme of light, using white and reflective materials across the exterior and cabin.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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