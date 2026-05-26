With 1,050 hp, five seats, and 60 patents, Luce is a bold new step for Ferrari
Dubai: Ferrari has officially entered the electric vehicle market with Luce, its first fully electric production car, marking a major new chapter for the Italian luxury carmaker.
For Ferrari — the luxury sports car brand listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Borsa Italiana as RACE — Luce seems to be a strategic move as even high-performance carmakers face the shift towards electrification.
“Today is a day for celebration. Ferrari Luce is a car of the future – and uniquely Ferrari,” Ferrari Chairman John Elkann said in comments shared with Gulf News. “Ferrari Luce reaffirms what has always defined this Company: the courage to redefine the limits of possible.”
Ferrari unveiled Luce in Rome on May 25, the same date the company recorded its first race victory in 1947.
The company says Luce is part of its wider strategy to offer electric, hybrid and combustion engine cars, rather than replacing traditional Ferraris with EVs.
In a significant departure from tradition, Ferrari said did not turn to its own design studio for the Luce. Instead, it commissioned LoveFrom — the creative collective founded in 2019 by Sir Jony Ive (the designer behind the Apple iPhone) and industrial designer Marc Newson.
The collective has studios in San Francisco and London, and also works closely with OpenAI. "Ferrari Luce demanded a new creative perspective. That's exactly what LoveFrom brought," Elkann added.
While the price of the car was not unveiled by the carmaker's official dealer in the UAE - Al Tayer Motors - reports by Reuters and Wall Street Journal suggests the car carries a price tag above $586,000 (approx Dh2.15 million based on current exchange rates).
“Ferrari Luce is a new phase for Ferrari,” said Enrico Galliera, the company's chief marketing and commercial officer. “It was born to offer new emotion to existing owners, opening the door to entirely new audiences.”
Ferrari says Luce was designed from the start as an electric car, rather than adapting an existing model.
"Ferrari Luce wasn't adapted to be electric: it was born that way. That distinction matters. Starting from a clean sheet gave us the freedom to design an architecture where four independent motors... a battery integrated into the chassis, and a perfect weight distribution result in an extremely agile and reactive car," explained Gianmaria Fulgenzi, Chief Product Development Officer.
Luce produces a maximum of 1,050 cv (roughly 1,035 horsepower), reaches 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, hits 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds, and has a top speed above 310 km/h.
Its 122 kWh battery — designed, built, and validated entirely in Maranello — offers a range of over 530 km and supports fast charging up to 350 kW. The car weighs 2,260 kg, and Ferrari says that figure represents best-in-class performance for vehicles of its specification.
The car also introduces some firsts for Ferrari, including four doors and five seats, giving the company a new type of vehicle in its range.
Ferrari says more than 60 patents were developed for the project, with key electric parts including the motors and battery built in-house in Maranello.
“Ferrari Luce demanded a new creative perspective. That’s exactly what LoveFrom brought,” Elkann said, referring to Ferrari’s collaboration with the design collective led by Jony Ive and Marc Newson.
For Ferrari, Luce is more than its first EV. It is a test of whether one of the world’s best-known luxury performance brands can make electric cars part of its future without losing what makes Ferrari distinctive.
Ferrari’s electric all-wheel drive is a first for the brand, helping the car stay precise and responsive by controlling power at each wheel in real time.
Ferrari has also introduced a new system that makes acceleration feel smoother and more progressive — addressing one of the common challenges of EVs, where power can feel too sudden at low speeds.
Drivers can use the right steering wheel paddle to increase torque, while the left paddle boosts energy recovery and braking feel, giving the car a more sports car-like driving experience, it explained.
That is an important moment for Ferrari as the car industry moves towards electrification, raising questions over whether electric hypercars can become the next big segment in luxury performance vehicles.
"In accordance with the principle of technological neutrality, electrification is just one of the means available to Ferrari to expand its design potential in product architecture, performance, design, and driving experience, without replacing existing engines," it said in a statement.
From a commercial standpoint, one of the most notable aspects of Luce is what it offers that no Ferrari has before: four doors and five seats. The electric architecture — which removes the need for a central tunnel and rear gearbox — is what made this physically possible. It is not a concession. It is, Ferrari argues, a feature unlocked by the technology itself.
Galliera said, "Ferrari Luce is unique, because it combines worlds that have never existed in one car before: supercar performance, extraordinary comfort, and genuine everyday space."
He also said that the reaction from clients at the unveiling event was one of "genuine excitement, real curiosity" — and that the car is "clearly speaking to people in a way that opens new conversations and new desires."
For a luxury brand whose exclusivity is as much a product as the cars themselves, broadening the audience without diluting the marque is a delicate act. Ferrari's position is that Luce does this by adding a genuinely new category to its range, rather than softening an existing one.