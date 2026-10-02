The New Audi A5: Redefining everyday elegance and performance in the UAE

A seamless blend of style, technology, and versatility for modern journeys
Life in the UAE is shaped by movement, opportunity and a constant sense of what comes next. A morning meeting can lead into lunch by the sea, an afternoon drive can turn into an evening out, and every day brings the possibility of somewhere new. The car that fits into that lifestyle should feel just as effortless moving through the city as it does heading beyond it.
For more than three decades, the Audi A4 has been a familiar presence in the premium mid-size segment. Its successor, the new Audi A5, takes that idea forward with more expressive design, a digital interior and technology designed around everyday driving.
The Audi A5 Sedan has that quality. Its long, low profile gives it presence without demanding attention, while the sloping roofline lends a familiar sedan shape something more expressive. Muscular wheel arches and precise surfaces give the car a confident stance, whether parked outside an office or pulling up for dinner.
Inside, the A5 makes a considered space of the time spent between destinations. The fully digital cockpit combines the Audi virtual cockpit plus with a curved 14.5-inch MMI touch display, bringing navigation, entertainment and vehicle functions clearly into view. An available front passenger display gives someone else the freedom to choose the music or look up the next destination.
Bang & Olufsen 3D sound with head-restraint loudspeakers adds another layer to the experience, while available ambient lighting helps change the atmosphere as day turns into evening.
The panoramic glass roof can be switched between transparent and opaque sections, allowing occupants to control how much light enters the cabin – a useful detail during the brighter part of a UAE day.
Audi’s attention to lighting continues outside. Selectable digital light signatures give the A5 a more personal appearance, while digital rear lighting and the continuous light strip across the back add definition to its silhouette after dark.
For the driver, the A5 offers a choice of TFSI engines in the Middle East, paired with a seven-speed S tronic transmission. Available quattro all-wheel drive adds the traction and confidence long associated with Audi, while Audi drive select allows the car’s responses to be adjusted to suit the journey.
There is pleasure in a car that feels composed during a busy trip across town, then equally willing when the road opens beyond the city.
The A5’s fastback form also proves its worth when the day calls for more than expected. Its rear window opens together with the luggage compartment lid, providing easier access for shopping, luggage or the things picked up along the way, without interrupting the elegance of the exterior.
That balance is the A5’s appeal. It brings a sense of occasion to everyday driving without asking everyday life to work around it. Some journeys are planned well in advance. Others begin with a message asking whether you are free tonight.
The new Audi A5 feels ready for either.