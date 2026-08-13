Citizen Eco Drive review: the watch you never charge

The strongest reason to buy the Citizen Promaster Diver is also the easiest to understand: regular battery changes effectively disappear from your watch routine. Citizen's Eco Drive system turns natural and artificial light into electrical energy, storing it in a rechargeable cell. The verdict is straightforward. If you want the accuracy and convenience of quartz in a substantial dive watch that asks very little of its owner, this Promaster makes a convincing everyday choice.

Key facts

Best for: Buyers who want a low maintenance everyday or dive style watch Bottom line: A practical 200m diver whose Eco Drive movement is the main reason to choose it

What you get

The E168 movement keeps the feature set deliberately simple. You get hours, minutes, seconds and the date rather than connected functions or multiple complications. Citizen's manual also specifies an insufficient charge warning and overcharge prevention.

Inside is the feature that defines the watch. Eco Drive captures light through the dial and converts it into electrical energy. Citizen says both natural and artificial light can power the technology, so normal daylight is not its only charging source.

The crystal is mineral rather than sapphire, with an anti reflective treatment. Citizen lists the watch at 93.55g, so despite the 44mm case it avoids the considerable weight that can come with a large diver on a steel bracelet.

The dial has luminous hands and hour markers, with a date window beside the four o'clock position. Around it sits a one way rotating elapsed time bezel. The crown screws down, while the case is rated to 200 metres of water resistance. Citizen describes the model as suitable for swimming, marine sports and scuba diving.

The BN015800X belongs to Citizen's Promaster diving range and uses the company's E168 Eco Drive quartz movement. Citizen lists a 44mm stainless steel case, black dial and black polyurethane strap, giving this version a straightforward tool watch appearance rather than the more decorative finish of a dress watch.

How it performs

Eco Drive makes the most sense for someone who wants a watch to be ready whenever they pick it up. Citizen specifies approximately six months of operation from a full charge for the E168 movement. That means the watch can continue running for a substantial period without fresh light, although Citizen recommends regular exposure rather than leaving an Eco Drive watch covered or stored in darkness indefinitely.

Accuracy is another advantage. Citizen rates the E168 to within ±15 seconds per month when operating between 5°C and 35°C. This gives buyers a clear idea of what this quartz movement is designed to deliver.

The case and controls are similarly focused on utility. The one way bezel lets a wearer track elapsed time, while the screw down crown and 200m rating make the Promaster more than a watch that merely borrows the appearance of a diver. Large luminous markers and hands are designed to keep the dial readable in low light.

For UAE use, Eco Drive is particularly easy to accommodate because ordinary exposure to daylight can contribute to charging. The polyurethane strap also makes sense around pools, beaches and humid outdoor conditions, although Citizen notes in its care guidance that urethane bands naturally deteriorate over time through exposure to perspiration, body oils and dirt.