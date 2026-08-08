Best automatic and mechanical watches on Amazon.ae 2026: Affordable classics that never need a battery

Mechanical watches offer something quartz models cannot. Instead of relying on a battery, an automatic movement stores energy from the motion of your wrist, giving the watch a sense of character that many enthusiasts appreciate. They do require occasional setting if left unworn for a few days, but they reward owners with intricate engineering that remains visible long after the novelty wears off. If you are buying your first automatic, the Seiko 5 SNXS79 remains our top all round recommendation thanks to its dependable movement, timeless styling and exceptional value.