Seiko 5 review: The entry level automatic watch that still earns its reputation

The Hardlex crystal sits above the dial instead of sapphire. Hardlex has long been part of Seiko's sports watches and offers a balance between impact resistance and cost. Around the dial sits a unidirectional rotating bezel that gives the watch its familiar dive inspired appearance, although this model is intended as a sports watch rather than a certified dive watch. Water resistance is rated to 10 bar, or 100 metres, making it suitable for swimming and everyday exposure to water. A transparent case back reveals the automatic movement in operation, a detail many first time mechanical watch owners appreciate because it shows how the watch winds itself through normal wrist movement.