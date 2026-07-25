How your wrist keeps an automatic watch alive

An automatic watch is a mechanical watch that winds itself as you wear it. The rotor spins with wrist motion, transferring energy into the mainspring through a winding mechanism. As the mainspring slowly unwinds, it powers a series of gears before the escapement and balance wheel regulate the release of energy into the familiar ticking motion that drives the hands. Most modern automatics can also be wound by hand through the crown after they have stopped. Unlike quartz watches, which rely on a battery and electronic oscillator, an automatic movement is powered entirely by stored mechanical energy. That combination of craftsmanship, visible movement and long service life explains why collectors often value automatics for the experience as much as for timekeeping.