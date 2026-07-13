The Heritage Club unveils a new digital platform that provides immediate purchase valuations for luxury watches

Advanced AI, automated verification processes, to transform instant luxury asset liquidity
The Heritage Club has announced the launch of its new AI-powered web application, designed to make it easier for luxury watch owners to access immediate liquidity through a seamless, technology-first experience.
The company entered the UAE market last month as the region’s first premium purchase and buy-back service for luxury watches, enabling clients to unlock capital by selling their timepieces with the option to repurchase them at a pre-agreed price within 30 or 60 days.
The model offers instant access to funds while allowing people to reclaim ownership of their treasured assets at a later date.
Now, with the introduction of its proprietary digital platform, The Heritage Club has created a unique process that combines advanced artificial intelligence, automated verification, and real-time market intelligence into a single, frictionless journey.
The process starts by simply uploading a photograph of the watch and within seconds, the system identifies its make, model and reference number with an exceptionally high degree of precision. From there, the application automatically initiates the required know-your-customer (KYC) procedures and provenance checks to ensure confidence, transparency, and security throughout.
Next the technology uses sophisticated AI capabilities to analyse global market data and scan online retail sources and global dealer networks to determine current pricing benchmarks for the specific model. Based on these insights, the system generates an immediate purchase valuation, providing clients with a transparent indication of the amount available to them from The Heritage Club that day.
The result is a dramatically streamlined process that removes uncertainty, eliminates delays, and delivers instant access to liquidity within minutes.
“This is not simply another digital tool; it represents a fundamental shift in how people can access capital through luxury assets,” said George Flo, founder and CEO of The Heritage Club. “We believe this platform establishes a new benchmark for the industry by combining artificial intelligence, trust, provenance verification and immediate valuation into one seamless customer experience.”
The launch reinforces The Heritage Club’s commitment to innovation within the luxury finance, lifestyle and asset-backed liquidity sector. By merging cutting-edge AI technology with practical financial solutions, the company aims to make immediate funding more accessible, efficient, and transparent than ever before.
Industry observers have long recognised luxury watches as both emotional possessions and valuable stores of wealth. As demand grows for faster, smarter, and more flexible financial solutions, the platform transforms assets into an instantly accessible source of liquidity, allowing clients to realise value without the traditional complexity, lengthy evaluations, or manual processes associated with conventional transactions.
In short, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of a new era in which accessing liquidity against high-value assets becomes as simple as taking a photograph.