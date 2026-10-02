How German engineering is shaping the future of UAE mobility

German automotive excellence redefined for the next generation
German automotive engineering is entering a new chapter, where precision, performance and luxury are being reimagined through electrification, intelligent technology and personalised driving experiences.
For UAE customers, the transformation extends beyond what powers a vehicle. Premium buyers increasingly expect sophisticated connectivity, distinctive design and an ownership experience tailored to their lifestyles.
Electric mobility is changing how German automotive brands express their traditional strengths.
Rene Konenberg, Managing Director at Audi Middle East, explains: “Vorsprung durch Technik has always meant using technology to improve the driving experience. Electrification gives us a new expression of that principle. Electric quattro preserves the precision and confidence associated with Audi, while advances in charging and software make the vehicle more capable and intuitive. For customers in the Middle East, the measure of progress is whether these innovations deliver the performance they expect and make ownership easier. That is how we carry Audi’s heritage forward.”
BMW is approaching this transformation through its Neue Klasse architecture, signalling a rethink of vehicle design and engineering.
Syed Faiz Karim, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motors, says: “The definition of German automotive excellence is undergoing its most radical transformation since the 1970s, as BMW moves into the Neue Klasse architecture. Today’s premium customers demand more than just technology and performance; they define excellence through the lens of luxury, design, and sustainability. In the UAE especially, a car is a holistic extension of the driver’s lifestyle, which requires us to innovate far beyond mechanical mastery.”
He adds: “By treating performance and experience as an interconnected ecosystem rather than competing priorities, we seek to make mobility more intelligent and more personal for drivers across the UAE.”
Technology alone no longer defines premium mobility. Customers expect intuitive interfaces and digital capabilities that simplify their driving experience.
Konenberg explains: “Middle East customers are highly informed and expect a premium vehicle to perform as convincingly in daily life as it does on a test drive. With electric mobility, questions about range and charging are part of the purchase decision, so we must address them with clarity and practical support. Regional feedback helps us understand which aspects of the vehicle and ownership experience matter most here. It also shapes how we introduce new models, equip our dealer teams and support customers after delivery. Connected features and personalisation have value when they feel useful and effortless. Our aim is to make the move to an electric Audi feel like a natural next step for the customer.”
For German manufacturers, this shift also places greater emphasis on the relationship between technology and everyday usability. In the UAE, where driving conditions, customer preferences and expectations of premium service are distinctive, successful innovation must be supported by practical solutions throughout the ownership journey.
The changing definition of automotive luxury is transforming the dealership experience, with customers seeking greater involvement in personalising their vehicles.
Karim says: “Sophisticated UAE customers are always looking for more. Luxury buyers expect perfect tailoring, from bespoke colour combinations to one-off models designed through BMW Individual Manufaktur right through to the purchasing experience itself. It’s here that Abu Dhabi Motors excels, as we understand each and every customer has different expectations and help them to navigate their own vision of luxury mobility.”
He adds: “In response, we have redesigned Abu Dhabi Motors’ architecture with these customers in mind. Our Retail.Next showroom offers an immersive blend of physical and digital experiences – all led by our trustworthy salespeople, who remain the most important part of the purchase experience across the GCC.
“We are embracing this paradigm shift with the launch of our Umm Al Nar showroom – which will house the UAE’s first-ever Individual Lounge. This will introduce a new dedicated space for customers to discover the latest innovations from BMW, work with specialists to configure their own exclusive models, and experience more of what the brand has to offer.”
For UAE motorists, German automotive excellence is entering an era where performance remains fundamental, technology becomes increasingly intuitive and luxury feels more personal than ever.