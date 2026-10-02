How German engineering is shaping the future of UAE mobility

Konenberg explains: “Middle East customers are highly informed and expect a premium vehicle to perform as convincingly in daily life as it does on a test drive. With electric mobility, questions about range and charging are part of the purchase decision, so we must address them with clarity and practical support. Regional feedback helps us understand which aspects of the vehicle and ownership experience matter most here. It also shapes how we introduce new models, equip our dealer teams and support customers after delivery. Connected features and personalisation have value when they feel useful and effortless. Our aim is to make the move to an electric Audi feel like a natural next step for the customer.”