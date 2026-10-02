A new era of BMW luxury is coming to Abu Dhabi

Reimagined Umm Al Nar showroom set to showcase BMW's next chapter
The arrival of the new BMW 7 Series in Abu Dhabi offers a first glimpse of an exciting new chapter for Abu Dhabi Motors, as it prepares to officially launch its reimagined BMW Retail.Next showroom in Umm Al Nar.
BMW’s flagship sedan recently debuted in the capital, bringing a new luxury design, Neue Klasse technologies, and extensive personalisation options. Now on display at Abu Dhabi Motors, the new BMW 7 Series allows customers to experience its design and craftsmanship first-hand while exploring unprecedented levels of customisation.
At Umm Al Nar, customers will also have exclusive access to the UAE’s only dedicated BMW Individual Lounge, offering an experience not available at any other BMW showroom in the country. Here, they can work directly with specialists to explore the full choice of colours, upholstery, materials and finishes available, configuring any BMW vehicle to their own specification.
Through BMW Individual, customers have even greater freedom to make the car their own. The new BMW 7 Series offers the most exclusive route to vehicle personalisation in 34 years, beginning with a choice of 130 paint colours and 12 upholstery variants. Customers can commission exclusive special-edition models of the new BMW 7 Series – all the way up to a one-off car from BMW Individual Manufaktur. Vancouver Green Metallic and Frozen Space Silver lead a dazzling new lineup of shades, whilst the two-tone paint option unlocks 500 bespoke colour combinations.
With the launch of the new flagship sedan also comes a world first from BMW Individual: the genuinely unique Dual-Finish paint concept. This innovative technique marries a matt finish applied to the lower body of the car with glittering metallic paint on the upper section, accentuating each vehicle’s sophisticated silhouette. Experts have spent two-and-a-half years developing this process, which represents the pinnacle of what is currently possible in painting techniques.
The reimagined Umm Al Nar showroom will soon bring these elements together under one roof. As Abu Dhabi Motors prepares for the grand opening, the new space will give customers a first look at BMW’s next chapter in Abu Dhabi – leading with the Individual Lounge as a central tenant of the experience.
The grand opening will represent a significant moment for Abu Dhabi Motors, returning the spotlight to Umm Al Nar, where the company first opened its doors in 1985. Four decades later, the reimagined BMW Retail showroom will introduce a new space for customers to discover the latest BMW models, work with specialists and experience more of what the brand has to offer.
The new BMW 7 Series is only the beginning; the full experience is coming soon to Umm Al Nar.