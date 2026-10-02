A new era of BMW luxury is coming to Abu Dhabi

Through BMW Individual, customers have even greater freedom to make the car their own. The new BMW 7 Series offers the most exclusive route to vehicle personalisation in 34 years, beginning with a choice of 130 paint colours and 12 upholstery variants. Customers can commission exclusive special-edition models of the new BMW 7 Series – all the way up to a one-off car from BMW Individual Manufaktur. Vancouver Green Metallic and Frozen Space Silver lead a dazzling new lineup of shades, whilst the two-tone paint option unlocks 500 bespoke colour combinations.