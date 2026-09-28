Umm Al Quwain industrial park breaks ground in manufacturing push

The project aims to strengthen local manufacturing and integrate advanced technologies
Umm Al Quwain: Work has begun on the first phase of a new industrial park in Umm Al Quwain that aims to strengthen local manufacturing and integrate advanced technologies into products developed in the UAE for domestic and international markets.
ALIF Holding, the industrial group of Robo.ai Inc., has broken ground on Phase I of the ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park, with the development planned to accommodate manufacturing and technology-focused projects.
The project is being developed in three phases, beginning with the refurbishment of existing premises. This will be followed by the construction of new factory facilities, while additional land will be reserved for future expansion.
The phased development is intended to allow facilities to be adapted to the requirements of individual industrial projects as they are introduced.
The company said the project is aligned with the UAE’s Operation 300Bn strategy, which seeks to expand the contribution of the industrial sector to the national economy and strengthen the country’s manufacturing capabilities.
“This is a step toward connecting global technology with local engineering and manufacturing,” said Dr Jasem Al Mansoori, CEO of ALIF Holding. “We aim to build lasting UAE industrial capabilities in line with Operation 300Bn,” he added.
First project planned
Alif Maritec is expected to become the first project to operate from Phase I after refurbishment and other operational preparations are completed.
Its proposed activities cover oil-spill response and water-quality verification, land-border security systems, and AI-enabled defence and monitoring systems for critical infrastructure.
Facilities at the industrial park are expected to support the local manufacturing of related products as well as the integration of equipment and software.
Three project
ALIF Holding said it aims to have at least three project companies establish a presence at the industrial park by the end of 2026, although this will depend on the readiness of both the site and individual projects.
The company stressed that establishing a presence at the park does not necessarily mean commercial production will begin immediately. Production schedules will depend on the completion of construction and refurbishment work, regulatory approvals, funding and operational preparations.