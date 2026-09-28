Sheikh Sultan directs Human Resources Department to address the case from all aspects
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Sharjah Department of Human Resources to immediately and fully address the case of a woman who called the “Direct Line” programme seeking help to retire so she could care for her daughter.
Sheikh Sultan instructed the department to look into the case of “Umm Omran” from all aspects, give close attention to her circumstances, provide for all her needs and ensure care for her daughter.
Umm Omran, 55, told the programme, broadcast by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and hosted by its Director General, Mohammed Khalaf, that she had worked for 15 years at an entity that was government-run before becoming private.
She said she wanted to retire to care for her daughter, Dhabiya, who is in poor health and unable to move, but her employer had refused her retirement request because she had not completed the required period of service.
Sheikh Sultan responded immediately after hearing the caller’s case.
Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, said the Ruler had instructed the department to resolve the matter.
He conveyed the news to Umm Omran, telling her that Sheikh Sultan was personally following her case and had directed officials to address it.