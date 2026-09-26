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Sharjah Deputy Ruler earns PhD in Management Studies from University of Exeter

Sheikh Sultan previously studied at Arkansas State University, University of Detroit Mercy

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Sultan also holds a master’s degree in Computer Information Systems from the University of Detroit Mercy in Michigan.
Sheikh Sultan also holds a master’s degree in Computer Information Systems from the University of Detroit Mercy in Michigan.
Sharjah Media Bureau

Sharjah: Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Management Studies from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. 

The doctorate marks the latest achievement in Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed’s academic journey, which has included studies in business administration and computer information systems at universities in the United States.

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The University of Exeter, where Sheikh Sultan completed his doctoral studies, is regarded as one of the leading universities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of academic programmes and specialised fields of study and has produced researchers and scholars across different disciplines.

Among the university’s prominent graduates is His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who received a Doctor of Philosophy in History with distinction in 1985. 

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed’s academic record reflects a sustained commitment to education and acquiring knowledge through programmes offered by universities and higher education and research institutions.

He previously earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Arkansas State University in the United States.

He also holds a master’s degree in Computer Information Systems from the University of Detroit Mercy in Michigan.

His newly awarded doctorate from the University of Exeter adds to a series of academic qualifications gained during a career marked by continued study and engagement with higher education.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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