Sharjah Government has completed 734 stalled homes at a total cost of Dh603.7 million
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved all housing support requests submitted by citizens to the Sharjah Department of Housing up to September 21, covering 6,700 applications across the loans and grants categories.
Sheikh Sultan also approved measures to address stalled individual housing projects for citizens. A total of 734 homes affected by stalled construction have been completed at the expense of the Sharjah Government, at a total cost of Dh603.7 million.
The Ruler of Sharjah also approved the first batch of priority housing cases, covering 500 homes at a cost of Dh400 million.
A further Dh101.6 million in housing support was approved for 127 homes whose owners had begun construction independently and reached advanced stages of completion but were unable to finish the projects.
The approvals were announced by Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Housing Department, during a phone-in on the “Al Khat Al Mubasher” programme, broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.