Sharjah Ruler approves organisational structure for Sharjah Airport Authority

Decree sets framework for Sharjah Airport Authority’s structure, roles, responsibilities
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree approving the general organisational structure of the Sharjah International Airport Authority.
The decree sets out the Authority’s overall organisational structure and provides for further decisions to establish its detailed structure.
The Sharjah Executive Council will issue the necessary decisions to implement the decree, including approving job descriptions and defining the duties and responsibilities of the Authority’s organisational units.
The council will also have the authority to establish, merge or abolish organisational units within the departments covered by the general organisational structure.
The decree sets out the organisational framework and responsibilities of the Sharjah International Airport Authority.
Yesterday, Sharjah International Airport said it handled more than 390,000 passengers in a single week during the peak summer travel period as holidaymakers returned ahead of the start of the new academic year.
The passenger traffic was recorded between August 10 and 16, reflecting strong demand during one of the busiest periods of the summer season.
More than 175,000 passengers arrived at the airport during the week, while around 151,000 departed and more than 66,000 were transit passengers.
The airport also handled 2,350 flights, including 1,175 arrivals and an equal number of departures, serving more than 100 international destinations.
August 15 was the busiest day of the week, with 48,859 arriving and departing passengers. This included 25,251 arrivals and 23,608 departures as families and holidaymakers continued to travel during the summer season.