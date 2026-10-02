UAE, Germany strengthen economic ties with €40 billion investment and strategic dialogue

The biggest opportunity is to turn our strategic partnership into a platform for concrete projects. The Strategic Dialogue gives us the institutional framework to do exactly that, while the new UAE-German Investment Council can connect capital, technology and business opportunities. The recent State Visit of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to Germany demonstrated the momentum very clearly: we saw major investment announcements, solidified by a monumental €40 billion investment package and 29 new B2B agreements. Now the task is the implementation to fill these agreements with life. We need to translate the political commitment into investment, innovation, jobs and resilient supply chains.