Unlocking Bilateral Potential: UAE and Germany forge new business models

Martin Henkelmann talks on deepening German-Emirati business ties and growth opportunities
German-Emirati business ties are increasingly moving beyond traditional trade towards investment, innovation and joint enterprise. Where do you see the biggest opportunities for companies from both countries to build businesses together rather than simply sell into each other’s markets?
The recent state visit of His Highness President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Germany has given the longstanding economic partnership between the UAE and Germany further momentum. The about 30 B2B agreements and MoUs signed during the visit, worth more than 10 billion USD, underline the depth and ambition of this relationship.
German companies have already established a strong and longstanding footprint in the UAE, across sectors ranging from energy and industrial technology to mobility, infrastructure and logistics. Building on this foundation, we see significant opportunities in advanced manufacturing, AI and digitalisation, renewable energy, infrastructure and sustainable technologies.
The opportunity now is to move further towards joint ventures and strategic partnerships, combining German technology and industrial expertise with UAE investment, infrastructure and regional market access.
Germany brings deep industrial expertise and a powerful Mittelstand ecosystem, while the UAE offers capital, entrepreneurial agility and access to fast-growing global markets. How can these complementary strengths create a new generation of German-Emirati ventures?
The strengths of both markets are highly complementary. German companies, the large players as well as the Mittelstand, bring specialised technology, engineering expertise and industrial know-how, while the UAE offers capital, strong infrastructure, and an agile business environment.
Bringing these capabilities together will create new business models, from technology partnerships and local production to R&D and joint ventures. We are already seeing this in areas such as AI and digital infrastructure, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.
For German companies, the UAE can therefore be much more than an export market. It can be a platform to develop, test and scale solutions together with Emirati partners.
From AI and advanced manufacturing to clean energy, mobility and digital infrastructure, which emerging sectors could become the strongest engines of bilateral business growth over the next decade, and what needs to happen now to unlock that potential?
Advanced manufacturing is a key area for closer UAE-German cooperation. Germany brings decades of industrial and engineering expertise, while the UAE has the ambition, investment capacity and infrastructure to build a highly competitive industrial base.
At the same time, AI and digital infrastructure, clean energy and sustainable technologies offer significant opportunities for further cooperation. To unlock this potential, we need to create the right conditions for companies to invest and innovate over the long term. This includes clear and predictable frameworks for investment, data and technology cooperation, as well as closer collaboration between companies, government institutions and research organisations.
The focus should be on turning technological expertise and investment into commercial applications, local capabilities and projects that can be scaled beyond the UAE.
With the UAE increasingly serving as a gateway to the Middle East, Africa and Asia, how can German and Emirati entrepreneurs collaborate to build businesses that are not merely bilateral, but globally competitive, and what role can AHK play in making those partnerships happen?
The UAE offers German companies an excellent platform to develop and scale their businesses beyond the bilateral market. Over the past five years in particular, we have seen a growing number of German entrepreneurs and companies using the UAE as a base for regional expansion. Its world-class infrastructure, connectivity, access to markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and business-friendly environment are significant advantages.
For entrepreneurs, the opportunity is to build partnerships that combine German expertise with local knowledge, investment and market access, and then use the UAE as a base for regional growth.
The AHK plays a practical role in making these partnerships happen. We connect German and Emirati companies with the right partners, provide market and sector expertise, facilitate access to government and industry stakeholders, and support companies in navigating the local business environment. Ultimately, our role is to bring the right people together and help turn initial contacts into sustainable business cooperation.
The German Emirati Joint Council for Industry & Commerce (AHK) hosts a year-round calendar of business events across the UAE, bringing together German, Emirati and international business leaders, government representatives and industry experts. Its programme ranges from executive roundtables, business forums and networking receptions to sector-specific discussions and business delegations to and from Germany.
The AHK also runs targeted initiatives for women in business through the AHK Business Women Forum and steers the Young Leaders UAE Network. Its portfolio serves a broad business audience, from C-suite executives and senior decision-makers to entrepreneurs and emerging professionals, creating opportunities to exchange insights, build connections and strengthen business relations.
October 5: Automotive & Mobility Roundtable
October 7: New in the UAE
October 10 : AHK Oktoberfest
October 27 : Legal Workshop
October 28 : Construction Roundtable
October 29 : Young Leaders UAE – Leadership & Performance Workshop
For more information visit www.ahkuae.com