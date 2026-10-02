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DiME: Germany’s heavy plate expertise, stocked and supported in the UAE

DiME brings Pure Steel+ closer to region’s builders, energy producers & industrial leaders

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DiME: Germany’s heavy plate expertise, stocked and supported in the UAE

As Germany marks the Day of German Unity, its reputation for precision and engineering endures in the UAE - and few businesses show it better than Dillinger Middle East FZE (DiME).

Established in Jebel Ali Free Zone in 1999, DiME is the regional arm of Dillinger, a global leader in heavy plate steel. For over 25 years it has given Middle East customers direct access to German-quality plate, supplying 6 mm to 290 mm thicknesses in line with API, ASME, ASTM and other international standards, backed by local stock and a skilled team.

With Pure Steel+, customers no longer choose between performance and sustainability. They get both.
Pulin Parikh, Managing Director - Dillinger Middle East FZE

DiME also brings Dillinger’s decarbonisation drive to the region. Pure Steel+, its brand for carbon-reduced, high-quality steel, is part of the Power4Steel programme - a multi-billion investment in a Direct Reduction Iron plant and Electric Arc Furnaces at Dillingen, aiming to cut CO2 emissions by more than half by 2030.

For UAE customers, that means Dillinger’s trusted quality, now with a lower carbon footprint.

For more information, visit www.dillingermiddleeast.com

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