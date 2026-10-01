From mid-season, the year was dominated by stewards and courtrooms. At Silverstone, Schumacher passed Damon Hill on the formation lap and was given a five-second stop-go penalty. He then did not respond to the black flag, which was shown on three consecutive laps. He later said he had not seen it. He was disqualified from second place, and the World Motor Sport Council later raised the punishment to a $500,000 fine for Benetton and a two-race ban for Schumacher. He appealed, which allowed him to race at home in Germany. His engine failed there while he was running second.