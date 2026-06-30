How Dubai Police’s luxury patrol cars became a global sensation

Idea behind iconic fleet earns recognition after generating 2 billion views worldwide
Dubai: What began as a simple idea to showcase Dubai’s unique identity has evolved into one of the city’s most recognisable global symbols.
Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai, has honoured Ali Hassan Al Marzouqi, the man behind the proposal to introduce luxury supercars into the Dubai Police patrol fleet , a concept that has since become a signature feature of Dubai Police and a model admired around the world.
During a meeting at his office, Lt Gen Dahi Khalfan praised Al Marzouqi’s vision, noting that the initiative fundamentally changed public perceptions of policing and demonstrated how security institutions can contribute beyond their traditional law-enforcement role.
He said the luxury patrol fleet helped transform Dubai Police into a community-focused institution that also supports tourism, promotes the emirate’s global image and contributes to economic development, in line with the UAE leadership’s vision of positioning the country as a global benchmark across multiple sectors.
The fleet of high-end patrol cars has become a familiar sight at major tourist destinations, international events and public gatherings, attracting visitors from around the world who stop to photograph the vehicles and interact with police officers.
For Al Marzouqi, the idea was rooted in Dubai’s ambition to be different.
Speaking about the origins of the project, he said the concept emerged from Dubai’s status as a global icon and a desire to transform the traditional police patrol into an attraction that visitors would actively seek out.
“I wanted the patrol car itself to become a destination,” he said, explaining that the initiative was designed to create a unique blend of beauty, innovation and discipline while showcasing the city’s modern identity.
The concept also sought to attract international filmmakers and content creators by providing visually striking images associated with Dubai, helping strengthen the emirate’s reputation as a global hub for tourism and creativity.
According to Al Marzouqi, the luxury patrol fleet has generated more than two billion views worldwide, drawing extensive attention from leading international media organisations, including CNN, BBC, Sky News, and Reuters.
The initiative has become one of Dubai Police’s most recognised global branding successes, helping reinforce the image of Dubai as a city that combines security, innovation and tourism in a way few destinations can match.
Al Marzouqi expressed his appreciation to Lt Gen Dahi Khalfan for supporting the proposal from its earliest stages and for providing what he described as unlimited encouragement for innovative ideas.
He said Dubai remains a city where creativity is welcomed and where ambitious concepts can be transformed into reality.
The meeting was attended by Major General Ahmed Atiq Al Marri, Director of the General Department of the Office of the Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai.
Today, Dubai Police’s luxury patrol cars are more than vehicles. They are rolling ambassadors for the city — instantly recognisable symbols that reflect Dubai’s ability to turn a bold idea into a global success story.