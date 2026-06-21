Recognition spans innovation, women’s achievements, safety and digital transformation.
Dubai: Dubai Police secured 16 awards at the annual Dubai Quality Group Awards, reinforcing its position as a leader in innovation, excellence and community-focused initiatives.
The honours were announced during the Dubai Quality Group’s annual closing ceremony, which recognised 146 winners from government and private sector organisations across the UAE and Gulf region.
The awards covered eight major categories: the Emirates Women Award (21st edition), Ideas Arabia International Award (18th edition), Global Continual Improvement Award (14th edition), UAE Ideas Award (12th edition), UAE Innovation Award (6th edition), Global Artificial Intelligence Award (2nd edition), Global Medical Excellence Award (2nd edition), and the inaugural Global Sustainability Award.
In the Emirates Women Award, Engineer Abrar Abdul Hakim Ahmed, Senior Engineer, won in the Young Employee category, while Aisha Hassan Ibrahim Al Hosani, Senior Executive, received the Community Service Award.
Dubai Police earned multiple honours at the Ideas Arabia International Award.
The “Support Families of the Deceased” initiative won in the Customer Happiness category, while the “Basmat Shifa” (Smile of Healing) idea secured the Health and Safety Award.
The Dubai Police Innovation Team was named Best Innovative Team.
In the Innovative Executive category, Colonel Ahmed Hassan Al Hafeeti, Director of the Initiatives and Projects Department, and First Corporal Mohammed Saleh Mohammed Balbaheith, Senior Quality Technician, received awards for their contributions to innovation.
Meanwhile, Captain Abdulrahman Hussain Al Janahi won in the Best Research or Article Supporting Innovation category for his study titled “Analysis and Classification of Homemade Explosives Evidence”.
Dubai Police also excelled in the Global Continual Improvement Award.
The General Department of Transport and Rescue received recognition for its “Zero Accidents Initiative” case study.
In the Six Sigma category for Services and Factories, the “Project to Improve the Response Time for Extricating Accident Casualties” won an award.
Another honour went to the case study “Immersive Virtual Crime Scene Investigation Experience”, which triumphed in the Kaizen and Innovation category.
At the UAE Ideas Award, the Dubai Police Academy’s “Naseej” initiative won the Best Initiative for the Community Year category.
The force’s “Community Empowerment” initiative secured first place in the Encouraging, Sharing and Empowering Citizens category.
The idea “Marketing the UAE Abroad Through Sports via the Sports Excellence Centre” was recognised in the Marketing the UAE Abroad category.
Dubai Police also won in the Smart Government and Digital Transformation category for its “Smart Explosives Escort” project.
In the Best Research or Article Supporting Innovation category, the force received another award for the study “Enhancing Traffic Accident Response Readiness Through Gaming and Simulation: The Dubai Police Academy Training Model”.
The achievements highlight Dubai Police’s continued commitment to innovation, operational excellence, community engagement and the adoption of advanced technologies across its services and initiatives.