Dubai Police at 70: Dhahi Khalfan reveals the secrets behind its success

Veteran leader says trust remains the force's greatest achievement
Dubai: As Dubai Police marks 70 years since its establishment, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, reflected on a remarkable journey that transformed a small local force operating from Naif into one of the world's most advanced and innovative law enforcement institutions.
In a message marking the milestone anniversary, Khalfan described Dubai Police as far more than a conventional security organisation, calling it a cornerstone of Dubai's economic and social transformation since its founding in 1956.
"Security is the environment that nurtures investment and the shield that protects people," he said, noting that Dubai's rise into a global city would not have been possible without a trusted and advanced security system capable of safeguarding residents, visitors and businesses alike.
Having spent more than 56 years within the institution since joining Dubai Police in 1970, Khalfan has witnessed first-hand its evolution from a modest force with limited resources into a globally recognised model for modern policing.
He recalled taking over as Commander-in-Chief in 1980, a role he held until 2013 before being appointed Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security. Throughout his leadership journey, he said, the objective was always clear: to transform Dubai Police from a local police force into what he described as a "global security school."
Rather than waiting for the future to unfold, Dubai Police sought to shape it through strategic planning and investment in people, he said. This approach led to the establishment of the Planning and Human Resources Department and the founding of Dubai Police Academy, which became a centre for developing officers and leaders equipped with legal, security and scientific expertise.
Khalfan said one of the guiding principles throughout his years in leadership was the belief that crime constantly evolves and that police forces must stay ahead of emerging threats.
That philosophy drove major technological transformations that positioned Dubai Police as a pioneer across the region and beyond.
Among the early achievements was the introduction of an electronic traffic system in 1986, long before many law enforcement agencies worldwide adopted similar technologies. The force also transformed its operations room into a sophisticated command-and-control centre and introduced satellite-based patrol monitoring systems to achieve some of the world's fastest emergency response times.
Dubai Police also expanded its scientific capabilities by establishing a forensic laboratory and a forensic medicine department. It became one of the first security agencies in the region to adopt DNA fingerprinting technology, allowing scientific evidence to play a decisive role in criminal investigations and the delivery of justice.
The modernisation effort extended beyond traditional policing functions. Specialised land, sea and air rescue teams were established to respond to emergencies, while a dedicated Department for the Security of Authorities and Facilities was created to protect key institutions and infrastructure.
In another pioneering step, Dubai Police established a specialised Human Rights Department, reflecting a conviction that safeguarding human dignity is central to police work.
Khalfan noted that the true test of any security institution comes during crises and when confronting organised and complex crimes. Over the decades, Dubai Police has faced criminal cases that drew international attention, yet professionalism, expertise and adherence to the rule of law enabled officers to successfully overcome those challenges while maintaining public confidence.
Despite the many accolades received by the force, Khalfan said the greatest achievement was not measured by trophies or awards.
He pointed to Dubai Police becoming the first government department to win the Best Government Department in Distinguished Government Performance Award in 1998, but stressed that the institution's proudest accomplishment remains the trust it has built with society.
"The greatest achievement is building a wall of absolute trust between the police and the community," he said, adding that ensuring peace of mind for every citizen, resident and visitor remains the ultimate measure of success.
He paid tribute to the thousands of officers, employees and staff members whose dedication shaped the institution over seven decades.
"The success achieved by Dubai Police over 70 years was not the result of individual efforts," he said. "It was an epic achievement created by thousands who worked day and night and remained committed to their duty to the nation and its leadership."
Looking to the future, Khalfan expressed confidence that Dubai Police is entering a new era defined by digital transformation, artificial intelligence and advanced innovation.
With a new generation of officers, growing expertise and cutting-edge technologies, he believes the force is well positioned not only to maintain its leadership position but also to help shape the future of global policing.
As Dubai Police celebrates seven decades of service, Lieutenant General Khalfan said the institution remains committed to ensuring that Dubai continues to be one of the safest cities in the world — a place where security, stability and confidence remain the foundation of progress and prosperity.
He congratulated all members of Dubai Police, from senior leaders to the newest recruits, on what he described as a blessed journey and wished them continued success in the years ahead.