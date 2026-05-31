Dubai Police at 70: Dhahi Khalfan reveals the secrets behind its success

Dubai Police also expanded its scientific capabilities by establishing a forensic laboratory and a forensic medicine department. It became one of the first security agencies in the region to adopt DNA fingerprinting technology, allowing scientific evidence to play a decisive role in criminal investigations and the delivery of justice.

Among the early achievements was the introduction of an electronic traffic system in 1986, long before many law enforcement agencies worldwide adopted similar technologies. The force also transformed its operations room into a sophisticated command-and-control centre and introduced satellite-based patrol monitoring systems to achieve some of the world's fastest emergency response times.

Rather than waiting for the future to unfold, Dubai Police sought to shape it through strategic planning and investment in people, he said. This approach led to the establishment of the Planning and Human Resources Department and the founding of Dubai Police Academy, which became a centre for developing officers and leaders equipped with legal, security and scientific expertise.

He recalled taking over as Commander-in-Chief in 1980, a role he held until 2013 before being appointed Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security. Throughout his leadership journey, he said, the objective was always clear: to transform Dubai Police from a local police force into what he described as a "global security school."

"Security is the environment that nurtures investment and the shield that protects people," he said, noting that Dubai's rise into a global city would not have been possible without a trusted and advanced security system capable of safeguarding residents, visitors and businesses alike.

As Dubai Police celebrates seven decades of service, Lieutenant General Khalfan said the institution remains committed to ensuring that Dubai continues to be one of the safest cities in the world — a place where security, stability and confidence remain the foundation of progress and prosperity.

With a new generation of officers, growing expertise and cutting-edge technologies, he believes the force is well positioned not only to maintain its leadership position but also to help shape the future of global policing.

"The success achieved by Dubai Police over 70 years was not the result of individual efforts," he said. "It was an epic achievement created by thousands who worked day and night and remained committed to their duty to the nation and its leadership."

"The greatest achievement is building a wall of absolute trust between the police and the community," he said, adding that ensuring peace of mind for every citizen, resident and visitor remains the ultimate measure of success.

He pointed to Dubai Police becoming the first government department to win the Best Government Department in Distinguished Government Performance Award in 1998, but stressed that the institution's proudest accomplishment remains the trust it has built with society.

Khalfan noted that the true test of any security institution comes during crises and when confronting organised and complex crimes. Over the decades, Dubai Police has faced criminal cases that drew international attention, yet professionalism, expertise and adherence to the rule of law enabled officers to successfully overcome those challenges while maintaining public confidence.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.