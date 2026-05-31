Dubai Police at 70: The force behind one of the world's safest cities

The third stage, known as the Leadership and Advancement Phase, saw Dubai Police establish itself as a proactive organisation known for anticipating challenges and delivering innovative services. It was followed by the Excellence Phase, during which the force strengthened its performance, quality standards and institutional efficiency.

The journey began with the Founding Phase, during which the foundations of modern policing were established in Dubai. This was followed by the Catch-Up Phase, where the force aligned itself with leading international policing standards and best practices.

He also acknowledged the continued support of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the executive Council of Dubai, as well as Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.