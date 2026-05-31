Dubai Police at 70: The force behind one of the world's safest cities

From humble beginnings to global leadership in AI, innovation and public safety
Dubai: From a modest force established in 1956 to a globally recognised model of smart policing, Dubai Police is celebrating seven decades of safeguarding communities, embracing innovation and helping shape Dubai’s rise as one of the world’s safest cities.
As the force commemorates its 70th anniversary, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, reflected on a journey that has transformed the organisation into a benchmark for modern policing, institutional excellence and future readiness.
“Seventy years ago, a visionary foundation was laid for a security system that would become a key pillar of Dubai’s development and prosperity,” Al Marri said.
Today, Dubai Police is widely recognised for its pioneering role in policing innovation, artificial intelligence, smart services and proactive security solutions. Throughout its history, the force has played a central role in maintaining safety and stability while supporting Dubai’s economic growth, social development and global competitiveness.
According to Al Marri, the organisation’s evolution can be traced through seven major phases that shaped its institutional identity and operational excellence.
The journey began with the Founding Phase, during which the foundations of modern policing were established in Dubai. This was followed by the Catch-Up Phase, where the force aligned itself with leading international policing standards and best practices.
The third stage, known as the Leadership and Advancement Phase, saw Dubai Police establish itself as a proactive organisation known for anticipating challenges and delivering innovative services. It was followed by the Excellence Phase, during which the force strengthened its performance, quality standards and institutional efficiency.
Dubai Police then entered the Globalisation and Creativity Phase, emerging as an international model for security innovation. The subsequent Leadership and Innovation Phase further embedded a culture of innovation, creativity and future foresight across the organisation.
Today, the force has entered its seventh stage — the Smart Transformation and Sustainability Phase — focused on building a sustainable digital security ecosystem powered by artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and data-driven solutions that align with Dubai’s future ambitions and the UAE’s national vision.
Al Marri highlighted Dubai Police’s ability to adapt to changing circumstances and overcome crises throughout its history.
He said the organisation has consistently demonstrated exceptional institutional resilience through proactive planning, operational readiness, qualified personnel and an integrated system capable of responding effectively to unexpected challenges.
Despite regional and global changes over the decades, Dubai Police has maintained uninterrupted delivery of security, traffic, criminal investigation and community services, reinforcing public trust both locally and internationally.
“The organisation’s ability to continue providing services efficiently and seamlessly under all circumstances has strengthened confidence in Dubai’s security system,” he noted.
Al Marri attributed the force’s achievements to the support and vision of the UAE’s leadership.
He praised the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose vision has been instrumental in shaping Dubai’s development journey and advancing its security infrastructure.
He also acknowledged the continued support of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the executive Council of Dubai, as well as Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
Al Marri further highlighted the support and patronage of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, describing it as a key factor in helping Dubai Police achieve its globally recognised reputation in security, safety and quality of life.
As Dubai Police celebrates its platinum milestone, Al Marri said the force remains committed to investing in national talent, emerging technologies and innovation-driven strategies that will strengthen institutional readiness and ensure long-term sustainability.
He reaffirmed Dubai Police’s commitment to protecting society, preserving national achievements and enhancing quality of life for residents and visitors alike.
The Commander-in-Chief also paid tribute to generations of officers, employees and personnel who have served the force over the past seven decades.
“We extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation to all former and current members of Dubai Police whose dedication, loyalty and hard work helped build this proud national legacy,” he said.
Seventy years after its establishment, Dubai Police continues to evolve from a traditional law enforcement agency into a future-focused security institution — one that combines innovation, technology and human expertise to help shape the next chapter of Dubai’s success story.