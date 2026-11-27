From traditional dance and falconry to crafts and music, celebrations run until Dec 1 to 6
Six Aldar retail destinations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah will host Eid Al Etihad celebrations from December 1 to 6, marking 55 years since the founding of the UAE.
The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Yas Mall, WTC Abu Dhabi, Al Jimi Mall, Al Hamra Mall and Marsa Al Bateen will feature traditional performances, Emirati hospitality and family activities under the theme "Belonging in Unity". Some activities require a minimum spend.
Here's what's on at each venue:
Inspired by the UAE's Year of Family, the mall's "Nation of Families" celebration includes a Polaroid photo station and a shared art installation. Families fill a heart-shaped structure with sand in the colours of the UAE flag, which will be completed by the end of the two days. There will also be Al Ayala performances, henna, luqaimat, Arabic coffee and dates.
The Abu Dhabi Police Band will perform in the Central Atrium on December 3 at 4.30pm.
When: December 2 and 3
Where: Central Kitchens, Level 3
The Abu Dhabi Police Band will perform the UAE national anthem on December 2. Students from Al Riyadh Charter School will also stage cultural performances, alongside Al Ayala, Harbiya and contemporary entertainment.
When: December 2 and 3
Where: Town Square, Ground Floor
Visitors to The Souk can pick up an Eid Al Etihad Experience Passport and collect stamps across four activities:
portraits made with Arabic coffee
Arabic calligraphy on luggage tags
perfume-making
art made with traditional spices
A themed photo spot marks the end.
When: December 2 to 4
Where: The Souk
Entry: minimum spend of Dh150 at WTC Abu Dhabi
The longest programme of the six runs for six days. It features live flute, oud and qanun music, Al Ayala and Harbiya performances, falconry, Arabic calligraphy, Arabic coffee and dates, henna and face painting.
When: December 1 to 6
Where: Retail Park and Main Plaza
Entry: minimum spend of Dh200, on one receipt or several combined
The Main Atrium will host Arabic coffee and dates, falconry displays, Al Ayala and Harbiya dancers, face painting, henna and roaming mascots for children.
When: December 1 to 3
Where: Main Atrium
Entry: minimum spend of Dh100
The waterfront's "Marsa Sails" installation will be lit in the colours of the UAE flag, with light and music shows and live traditional and contemporary Arabic music along the promenade. There will also be workshops in pottery painting, sand art, bookmark making, and tote bag and canvas painting.
When: three evenings between December 2 and 6, 5pm to 10pm
Entry: some workshops require receipts from participating outlets