Interactive workshops and poetry nights bring Al Ain's history to life
Abu Dhabi: The 17th Al Ain Book Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT), brings stories, music, food and heritage to some of the city’s most beautiful historical settings.
The festival coincides with Al Ain’s selection as the 2026 Capital of Arab Tourism. Held under the theme “An Oasis of Stories”, it invites visitors to explore the city’s green oases, desert landscapes and heritage sites through literature rather than from the sidelines.
Learning in the open air
Instead of confining events to conventional halls, the festival takes its programme to historical locations.
A panel discussion or poetry evening at Qasr Al Muwaiji, for instance, becomes a journey through the city’s past, where visitors can take in the engineering of the ancient aflaj irrigation systems and rest in the shade of palm trees.
For families, this could mean a day out that combines learning with fresh air and discovery, with children encountering history and language in the places where it happened rather than only in the classroom.
Children and families at the centre
Aligned with the UAE leadership’s declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Family”, the programme gives particular attention to younger audiences. Interactive workshops, plays, children’s story readings and family awareness sessions are all on the agenda, alongside specialised hands-on workshops designed to appeal to different groups.
The festival also coincides with “The Next Chapter” initiative, delivered in collaboration with educational institutions in Al Ain, helping to nurture a love of reading among the next generation. Its wider programme explores issues concerning youth, juveniles and the future.
Something for every visitor
Beyond the children’s programme, the festival offers a wide mix of experiences designed so that culture never feels rigid or formal. Visitors can attend book signings and engage directly with thinkers and writers, enjoy live music and traditional folk performances, and take part in community initiatives and entertainment programmes.
The programme includes “Flavourful Nights”, where chefs, influencers, start-up owners and productive families lead live cooking sessions inspired by heritage.
“Sung Poetry Nights” honour Al Ain’s poetic pioneers through Nabati and lyrical verse, with listening, playing and singing sessions.
“Voice of Al Ain – Podcast from Abu Dhabi” features writers, media professionals and influential figures discussing the city’s culture, arts and oral history.
For tourists, these experiences offer a way to understand the identity, hospitality and traditions of the UAE beyond conventional attractions. Visitors can listen to Nabati verses in the oases, learn about Emirati customs such as Al-Sana’ (traditional etiquette), and discover the works of local creatives across literature, visual arts, calligraphy and storytelling.
For young Emiratis and visitors alike, the festival is an opportunity to reconnect with the origins of Emirati identity. By meeting poets, artists, researchers and storytellers, younger audiences can see how culture has long been valued as an instrument of enlightenment and how it has shaped the country’s relationship with its environment.
The festival draws hundreds of thinkers, writers and publishers from the UAE and abroad, reflecting Al Ain’s capacity to host major events. It builds on the city’s internationally recognised historical depth, which is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and strengthens Al Ain’s appeal as a preferred destination for both cultural and family travel.