Al Ain Book Festival 2026: Literature, heritage, and tourism in the capital of Arab tourism

Al Ain Book Festival blends literature with cultural tourism in historic settings
Abu Dhabi: Poetry at a historic fort, cooking demonstrations, and stories told among the palm trees: Al Ain Book Festival is combining literature with cultural tourism in a year when the city holds the title of Capital of Arab Tourism 2026.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the festival moves its events out of conventional halls and into the city’s historical sites.
A panel discussion or poetry evening at Qasr Al Muwaiji, for instance, lets visitors take in the setting, from the ancient aflaj irrigation systems to the shade of the oases.
“An Oasis of Stories”
This year’s theme is “An Oasis of Stories”, with cultural legacy and folk heritage at the centre of the programme. Visitors can explore Arabic literature, Nabati poetry, storytelling, visual arts, calligraphy and research studies from Emirati creatives.
The festival also ties in with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Family”. The programme includes: Literary, educational and intellectual sessions, Live music performances and interactive workshops, Book signings and meetings with writers and thinkers, Traditional folk performances Heritage-inspired live cooking demonstrations and Plays, story readings and awareness sessions for children and families
Poetry, podcasts and food
Among the highlights is “Sung Poetry Nights”, which honours pioneering figures from Al Ain who shaped the poetic movement. It features Nabati and lyrical verse, folk performing arts and research by Emirati scholars.
“Voice of Al Ain – Podcast from Abu Dhabi” presents conversations with writers, media professionals and influential local figures about culture, poetry, the arts and the oral history of the city. “Flavourful Nights” offers live cooking sessions led by chefs, influencers, start-up owners and local families.
The festival also supports “The Next Chapter” initiative, run with educational institutions in Al Ain, and addresses issues concerning youth and the future.
A growing draw for visitors and industry
The festival attracts hundreds of thinkers, writers and publishers from the UAE and abroad. According to the organisers, this also helps create a new type of conference- and seminar-based tourism in a city whose historical depth is recognised on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The event is supported by partnerships between the ALC and academic and sports institutions in the city, and aligns with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to preserve national identity and celebrate the UAE’s cultural diversity.
About Al Ain Book Festival
Founded in 2009 as Al Ain Book Fair and rebranded in 2022, the festival celebrates Al Ain’s cultural heritage and the work of Emirati writers, intellectuals and creatives, past and present. It brings Emirati stories, poetry, film, art and music to life, with the aim of fostering a culture of reading.