Abu Dhabi unveils new guides to boost luxury yachting and coastal tourism

Abu Dhabi launches guides to elevate luxury yachting and coastal tourism experiences
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is making a fresh push to attract the world’s yachting community.
The emirate’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched two new maritime resources: the Abu Dhabi Waterfront Guide and the Luxury Charter Planning Guide.
The guides are aimed at charter brokers, captains, private vessel owners and the wider maritime trade.
They are meant to help sailors navigate the emirate’s waters and to link time at sea with Abu Dhabi’s culture, hotels and desert landscapes. The initiative is part of Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030.
A directory of the capital’s marinas
The first phase of the Waterfront Guide covers eight of the emirate’s leading marinas. It lists navigational coordinates and technical specifications, including facilities that can host vessels of up to 180 metres, such as superyachts.
The guide also points visitors to nearby restaurants, beach clubs, championship golf courses, wellness retreats, museums and galleries. For crews, it gathers practical information on UAE entry rules, cruising permits, safety regulations and the digital services offered through the AD Maritime Hub.
A seven-day journey by land and sea
The Luxury Charter Planning Guide is built around four pillars: Stay, Sail, Savour and Signature. It sets out how travel planners can design multi-day itineraries for charter yachts between 18 and 43 metres, which can carry up to 60 guests during the day or 12 overnight.
At its centre is “The Journey, Reimagined”, a seven-day itinerary combining private yacht charters with palace retreats, desert stays and Michelin-recognised dining. Highlights include After-hours private visits to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Curator-led tours of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Masterclasses in Arabic calligraphy and perfumery and a cruise through the marine habitats of the Al Dhafra Region to Sir Bani Yas Island and its free-roaming wildlife reserves
“Seamless year-round luxury cruising”
Haitham Ali Khamis, Acting Director of Tourism Product Development at DCT Abu Dhabi, said the aim is to give industry partners, brokers and visitors practical tools for customisable, multi-day trips.
“By connecting our expanding marine infrastructure and marinas with the emirate’s premier hotels, dining, and cultural landmarks, we are making it easier for partners to curate seamless year-round luxury cruising journeys for their clients,” he said.
He added that the guides are part of a broader set of initiatives to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading yachting and coastal destination.