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Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak receives World Monuments Fund’s Hadrian Award

The award was in honour of his leadership in protecting and preserving cultural heritage

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak receives World Monuments Fund’s Hadrian Award

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), received the Hadrian Award from the World Monuments Fund (WMF) at the 37th annual Hadrian Gala in New York City.

The award was in honour of his leadership in protecting and preserving cultural heritage.

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The ceremony was attended by international cultural leaders, philanthropic supporters and heritage conservation experts.

Established in 1988, the Hadrian Award recognises pioneering individuals whose outstanding contributions have advanced efforts to preserve and protect humanity’s shared cultural heritage. The honour reflects Abu Dhabi’s longstanding commitment to safeguarding heritage, strengthening international cooperation in its preservation and supporting cultural institutions.

Previous recipients of the award include King Charles III of the United Kingdom, architect Peter Marino, art historian Dr Marilyn Perry, and philanthropist and civic leader David M. Rubenstein.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said: “I accept this award with great pride on behalf of the millions of people across Abu Dhabi, particularly the dedicated teams at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and our partners, who share a common commitment to protecting our cultural identity and heritage. The Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, placed the preservation of heritage and culture at the heart of our identity and commitment. Today, we continue to advance this vision.”

He has also contributed to international efforts through his role as Vice Chairman of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH), which supports endangered cultural sites around the world, including projects undertaken by the World Monuments Fund globally.

Founded in 1965, the World Monuments Fund is one of the world’s leading independent organisations dedicated to protecting cultural heritage. With a track record spanning more than 60 years, the organisation has helped preserve more than 700 sites across 112 countries, including 68 projects in 13 Arab countries since the 1990s.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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