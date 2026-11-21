NOMA unveiled: A pedestrian-first neighborhood blending art, culture, and lifestyle
Abu Dhabi: Picture this: You have taken the lift down from your apartment and walked out onto a street. A rooftop screen at Cinema Akil is lighting up above you. The Hoxton lobby next door is open to the pavement, full of people with laptops and coffee. A gallery is still open, and someone is setting up for a performance in the community theatre.
That is the picture Aldar is painting for NOMA, a new creative neighbourhood whose masterplan it revealed this week during the inaugural Frieze Abu Dhabi. Short for North of Manarat Al Saadiyat, it spreads across 88,000 sqm of pedestrian-first streets, with studios, galleries, independent shops, restaurants, a hotel and homes all in the mix.
It lands in one of the most culturally dense places in the region. The Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, the Natural History Museum and teamLab Phenomena are already open, and the Guggenheim follows on 11 December. NOMA is meant for the space between them.
“Abu Dhabi has long recognised culture as a powerful investment in its people, identity and future,” Aldar Chairman H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said. He described NOMA as “an important next chapter”, one that extends the district’s cultural energy “beyond museum walls”.
Art and creative living
Speaking to Gulf News at the launch, CEO of Aldar Development, Jonathan Emery said that “NOMA is going to be more of a ground-up art and creative community, residential of course on top. It’s about community, to build on the institutional-grade culture that’s been brought through the investments of Abu Dhabi.”
In practice, more than a third of the ground-floor space goes to arts, culture and learning: galleries, working studios, a community theatre and six creative hubs for workshops and skills development. Landscaped gathering places and pavilion-style venues are planned for exhibitions and performances.
Public Art Abu Dhabi will establish a presence in the neighbourhood and help shape its public realm. Aldar has also commissioned Emirati artists Sarah Almehairi and Wafa Al Falahi, alongside international artists, to create works for the residential buildings, from lobby backdrops to furniture and paintings.
A rooftop cinema
The first partners set the tone. Cinema Akil, the independent cinema platform founded in 2014, will open its first Abu Dhabi home with indoor screens and a seasonal rooftop cinema. London’s KOKO is working with Aldar on a programme for international and regional artists and emerging talent, and Frieze and Monocle are also among the contributors.
Then there is the Hoxton, which is choosing NOMA for two firsts: Abu Dhabi’s first Hoxton hotel and The Hoxton Homes, the brand’s first branded residences anywhere in the world. The deal comes through Aldar’s partnership with Ennismore, the lifestyle hospitality company.
At the launch panel, Ennismore’s Chief Development Officer and Deputy Head of Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Louis Abi Abboud, said the decision didn’t take long. “I told Jonathan this is a no-brainer,” he said. A Hoxton is built from the ground floor up, he explained, and the team liked that NOMA was designed the same way.
For Cinema Akil, the move is a long time coming. Butheina Hamed Kazim, Founder and Managing Director at Cinema Akil said: “We think of ourselves as an extension of public life,” she said. The rooftop cinema, she added, brings film “right into the streets”, and for residents living below, “right into your living room”.
Light and energy
What ties it together, Jonathan Emery said, is participation. On the panel he put it this way: “The other elements of the cultural district are about looking and seeing. This is about participating in it.”
When he spoke to Gulf News, he described what that should feel like on an ordinary day. “You come down onto the street and there’s light, there’s an energy, a variety of different people going on different journeys through this space. But there’s also a familiarity to it.”
He sees NOMA as the place where those journeys cross. “It’s a melting pot of all the different journeys that are taking place in the cultural district: people going to work, going to the beach, going to the museums, going to the high-end fashion houses of the world. But there’s a familiarity. You know the barista who’s giving you the coffee. They know you, so there’s a community sense within this bigger ecosystem. That sense of energy and worldliness, but also a local sense of community.”
Group CEO Talal Al Dhiyebi framed it as a question of placemaking. “Our vision is to establish a destination with its own identity,” he said, “shaped by the artists, entrepreneurs and residents who will bring it to life.”
A forever project
The homes will range from studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments to townhouses, plus a limited collection of attics and live-work craft houses. The architecture draws on lines, shading, colour and sculptural forms, and a planned network of shaded walkways and an air-conditioned pedestrian bridge will connect NOMA to Saadiyat Grove and the museums. Mamsha Beach is a ten-minute walk away.
Aldar is also making a promise about the long game, as master developer and custodian of Saadiyat. “This is a forever project,” Jonathan said on the panel. “This is not about building and just selling.” Part of that is admitting what a developer doesn’t know. “Residential developers don’t have all the answers,” he said, which is why Hoxton, Cinema Akil and the artists were brought in early.
Frieze Abu Dhabi
Much is still to be revealed. Jonathan Emery told Gulf News that the details of the live music venue are still being worked out with KOKO. “As we work with those partners, we’ll be able to explain what a live music venue looks like at NOMA, and what it will feel like.” Talks with further partners are already under way. “We’ll be sharing new partnerships in the new year.”
The new year will also bring the first chance for people. “We’ll be providing an opportunity for people to join the community on the living space as well,” he said, with more on Hoxton Homes and “a wide range of living opportunities”. “We’ll be gradually unveiling different phases of it, and that will start in the new year.”
The reveal coincides with Frieze Abu Dhabi, which runs until 22 November at Manarat Al Saadiyat. As Official Partner, Aldar is also showing five large-scale works at Mamsha Beach as part of Frieze Sculpture Abu Dhabi, until 16 December.