He sees NOMA as the place where those journeys cross. “It’s a melting pot of all the different journeys that are taking place in the cultural district: people going to work, going to the beach, going to the museums, going to the high-end fashion houses of the world. But there’s a familiarity. You know the barista who’s giving you the coffee. They know you, so there’s a community sense within this bigger ecosystem. That sense of energy and worldliness, but also a local sense of community.”