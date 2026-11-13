Feeding hope: How this Filipino expat looks out for Abu Dhabi’s stray cats

What began as feeding stray cats has grown into a wider animal welfare mission
Dubai: Across Abu Dhabi, stray cats depend on the kindness of people who stop to feed them. For Filipino expatriate Jonathan Corporal Sibol, that kindness has grown into a commitment that goes beyond food.
What started in 2014 as an effort to feed stray cats has gradually become something bigger. Today, Sibol is involved in community initiatives to support stray animals, promote responsible pet ownership, and raise awareness about animal welfare.
Originally from Angono, Rizal, in the Philippines, Sibol moved to Abu Dhabi in 2010 in search of better income and opportunities for career growth.
He had previously worked as an assistant in psychiatric rehabilitation in the Philippines but wanted to build a more independent life.
“I decided to move to the UAE to find a good job and opportunity and prove myself that I can be independent,” Sibol told Gulf News.
His first experience in Abu Dhabi has been more positive than he had anticipated. He has quickly found a job as a receptionist at a health and fitness club.
“When I landed in Abu Dhabi, I thought it would be hard for me, but I was wrong. Abu Dhabi is an open country that is full of opportunities, very safe, and not crowded.”
Sibol’s involvement in animal welfare has begun in 2014, when he started feeding stray cats around the city.
As he became involved with different animal rescue groups, he has realised that feeding was only one part of addressing the challenges faced by stray cats.
“There are hundreds of stray cats to feed in the city and I realised there are a lot of important things to do, not only feeding them,” shared Sibol.
One of his initiatives is a cat food station project, through which he distributes cat food at stands in different locations across the city, including schools and communities.
He also supports the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programme, which has been regarded as one of the most humane and effective ways to manage feral and stray cat populations. The programme has started in the capital in 2008 and was brought in line with international standards in 2010, following an Abu Dhabi Executive Council decision to adopt international animal welfare guidelines and establish the Abu Dhabi Animal Shelter.
Under the programme, feral cats are trapped, neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and treated for worms and fleas before being returned to their original locations. Their details are also entered into a database to maintain records for future reference.
For Sibol, raising awareness is just as important as providing food. Through podcasts and interviews, he works to educate people about responsible pet ownership, including the importance of spaying and neutering, vaccinations, and preparing financially for the responsibilities of having a pet.
He has also urged pet owners to set aside money for pet relocation expenses, particularly when planning to move abroad.
Adoption has been another area he supports, helping guide people interested in giving animals a home.
Beyond his individual initiatives, Sibol volunteers with different licensed animal rescue groups and participates in community and government programmes. These include food distribution activities, clean-up campaigns, and various events.
His journey in the UAE has not been without challenges. In 2017, Sibol lost his job and found it difficult to secure new employment. Despite searching for almost a year, he has remained unemployed and came close to giving up.
However, fellow animal rescuers and people who supported his stray cat activities have encouraged him to consider finding work related to his passion for animals.
Their advice has opened a new door. Sibol has worked as a pet sitter and dog walker. He has also started offering basic dog training before obtaining a licence and certification for the work.
After living in Abu Dhabi for more than a decade, Sibol has developed a strong connection with the capital. Two places have stood out for him, downtown Abu Dhabi and Saadiyat Island.
Downtown Abu Dhabi holds special memories because it has been the first place he lived after arriving in the UAE in 2010. He appreciates its convenience, with restaurants, grocery stores, and easy access to his workplace.
Saadiyat, on the other hand, offers a different kind of experience. Its beaches, museums, and pet-friendly communities have given him opportunities to work in beautiful surroundings while enjoying the peaceful atmosphere. He has described it as a place where he can find peace and enjoy good views.
Sibol has also been actively involved in the Filipino community, attending and participating in different Filipino events.
Having experienced both the opportunities and difficulties of starting over in another country, Sibol believes that determination and resilience are essential for anyone hoping to build a life in Abu Dhabi.
His advice to aspiring expats is to prepare for challenges, remain persistent, and treat others with kindness and respect.
“Bring courage, determination, and a strong heart. Be prepared to face challenges and never give up no matter how difficult the journey may be,” said Sibol.
He has reminded expats to support one another, particularly those who may be struggling to adjust to life in a new country. For him, making a difference is not limited to helping animals. It also means contributing to the community and extending kindness to others.
“Always be kind, respect others, and never forget to help out fellow expats whenever you can. Be a voice for the voiceless.”