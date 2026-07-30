New digital donations help refill and maintain smart cat feeding stations across Dubai
Dubai: Dubai residents can now support the welfare of stray cats across the emirate through a new digital donation service linked to the city's innovative smart feeding stations.
Digital Dubai in collaboration with Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy has introduced the service through the DubaiNow app, allowing users to contribute funds that help provide food and water for stray cats at specially designed feeding stations located throughout Dubai.
Donations support the refilling, operation and maintenance of the stations, making it easier for the public to play a role in animal welfare efforts.
Residents can make donations through the DubaiNow app by searching for the Ehsan Feeding Stations service. Contributions start from Dh10, with users also able to choose a custom donation amount.
To donate, users must log in using their UAE Pass account and have a valid payment method, such as a credit or debit card, saved within the app. Once a donation is completed, donors receive SMS confirmations verifying both the contribution and the successful deduction of the selected amount from their registered payment card.
The donation service supports Dubai Municipality's ‘Ehsan Stations’ initiative, which was launched in March as the first programme of its kind in the region dedicated to feeding stray animals through AI-powered smart technology.
The stations use artificial intelligence to identify stray animals, collect relevant data and dispense food accordingly. In addition to supporting animal welfare, the initiative promotes recycling and encourages a more organised and sustainable approach to feeding stray animals across the city.
The smart feeding stations form part of Dubai Municipality's broader strategy to enhance animal welfare and ensure the humane management of stray animal populations.
Alongside the Ehsan Stations initiative, Dubai Municipality has recently expanded its animal welfare services with the opening of a new integrated pet shelter at the Birds and Pets Market in Warsan.
The facility has been designed to strengthen Dubai's veterinary services and animal welfare ecosystem while promoting compassion, responsible pet ownership and animal protection.
The shelter provides a safe and humane environment for stray and abandoned companion animals. Animals housed at the facility receive comprehensive veterinary care in line with internationally recognised health and welfare standards before being matched with suitable adoptive families.
Dubai Municipality continues to adopt a scientific and humane approach to managing stray and free-roaming animals. The municipality operates a temporary shelter where collected stray animals receive essential care and treatment.
It also implements internationally recognised population management programmes, including Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) and, where appropriate, Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR). These initiatives aim to control stray animal populations responsibly while safeguarding animal health and welfare.