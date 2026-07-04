New electric bikes can run up to 10 hours and carry around 90kg of waste
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has introduced a fleet of lightweight electric bikes to support sanitation engineers working across residential areas, in a move aimed at improving waste collection, easing field operations and reducing the physical strain of outdoor work during the summer months.
The new bikes, which have been added to the municipality’s field cleaning system, are designed to help cleaning teams move more efficiently through neighbourhoods while collecting waste in hot and humid conditions.
The initiative is part of Dubai Municipality’s wider efforts to modernise municipal services through smart, sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions.
The municipality said the bikes would enhance the efficiency of field cleaning operations while providing a more comfortable and safer working environment for sanitation engineers, particularly during periods of high temperatures and humidity.
The electric bikes can reach speeds of up to 45 kilometres per hour and operate for eight to 10 hours on a single charge, allowing them to be used throughout the working day without repeated recharging.
Each bike is fitted with a waste collection container with a capacity ranging from 180 to 240 litres and can carry about 90 kilograms of waste, reducing the number of unloading trips required during field operations.
Powered by 125 ampere-hour lithium-ion batteries, the bikes weigh around 315 kilograms with the battery installed. Dubai Municipality said they were designed to be fully environmentally friendly, helping reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and support the city’s transition towards more sustainable operating methods.
The municipality said the initiative reflects its commitment to preserving Dubai’s urban appearance, enhancing quality of life and strengthening the city’s position as a global model for sustainability.
It also supports Dubai’s broader push to adopt green technologies and innovative tools across public services.
By introducing the electric bikes, Dubai Municipality aims to improve the productivity of sanitation engineers while placing greater emphasis on worker wellbeing during the hottest months of the year.
The move is also intended to ensure that cleaning and waste collection services remain efficient in residential areas without relying solely on conventional vehicles or manual collection methods.
The municipality said it would continue to adopt smart solutions that help maintain the cleanliness of the city, reduce environmental impact and support the wellbeing of field teams whose work is central to Dubai’s public hygiene and urban environment.