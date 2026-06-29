Quad Bikes Dubai expands desert adventure experiences at Al Badayer Desert UAE with new tour packages

The expanded tour portfolio introduces additional outdoor experiences at Al Badayer Desert
Quad Bikes Dubai, a desert adventure company with over 15 years of experience, has expanded its range of outdoor experiences with the introduction of new tour packages at its Al Badayer Desert camp. The expanded portfolio offers visitors a wider selection of quad bike rides, ATV adventures, Can-Am Maverick and Polaris RZR 1000cc dune buggy tours, Yamaha Raptor 700cc rides, Kids 70cc Quad Bike experiences, dirt bike adventures, and desert safari packages.
Located in the famous Al Badayer Desert (Red Dunes) along Dubai-Hatta Road, the company has broadened its offerings to accommodate first-time riders, experienced off-road enthusiasts, families, couples, and corporate groups. Guests can now choose from 30-minute, 60-minute, and 120-minute experiences, including 1-seater and 2-seater dune buggy options, allowing greater flexibility based on individual preferences and adventure levels.
Adventure tourism continues to play an important role in Dubai's tourism landscape as visitors increasingly seek outdoor activities beyond the city's traditional attractions. Through its expanded tour portfolio, Quad Bikes Dubai aims to provide more options for travelers looking for professionally guided quad bike Dubai experiences, ATV rentals, dune buggy tours, and desert safari adventures from one destination.
Operating from its dedicated desert camp, the company maintains a fleet of professionally serviced off-road vehicles designed for different riding styles and skill levels. Every experience begins with a comprehensive safety briefing, riding instructions, and vehicle orientation. Helmets, goggles, gloves, and other essential protective equipment are provided, while experienced desert guides supervise applicable tours to promote responsible off-road riding and customer safety.
"The demand for outdoor adventure experiences continues to evolve as visitors look for activities that offer both excitement and accessibility," said a spokesperson for Quad Bikes Dubai. "Our expanded tour packages provide greater flexibility for different types of travelers, whether they are visiting Dubai for the first time or returning to experience the desert again. From Yamaha Raptor quad bikes to Can-Am Maverick and Polaris RZR 1000cc dune buggies, we continue investing in premium vehicles and guided experiences that accommodate different riding abilities while maintaining our commitment to safety and customer satisfaction."
The expanded portfolio also reflects changing travel preferences, with many visitors seeking customizable activities that fit easily into their travel itineraries. By offering multiple ride durations, vehicle options, and package combinations, Quad Bikes Dubai provides outdoor experiences suitable for individuals, couples, families, and organized groups while showcasing the unique landscape of the Al Badayer Desert.
In addition to ATV and dune buggy experiences, visitors can choose from a selection of complementary desert activities available through the company's adventure packages. The company operates throughout the week, providing year-round access to professionally managed desert experiences for international tourists and UAE residents alike.
As Dubai's tourism sector continues to diversify, outdoor adventure experiences remain an important part of the emirate's visitor offering. The expansion of Quad Bikes Dubai's tour portfolio reflects the growing demand for experiential travel, combining premium off-road vehicles, experienced guides, and flexible adventure packages while supporting Dubai's reputation as one of the Middle East's leading destinations for desert tourism and outdoor recreation.
The newly introduced tour packages are now available for booking, with options covering 30-minute, 60-minute, and 120-minute rides, 1-seater and 2-seater dune buggies, ATV rentals, Can-Am Maverick, Polaris RZR 1000cc, Yamaha Raptor 700cc, Kids 70cc Quad Bike experiences, dirt bike adventures, and desert safari activities from the company's camp at XP57+V87, Al Badayer, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
For bookings, visitors can contact Quad Bikes Dubai by phone at +971 58 503 1571, email info@quadbikesdubai.ae, or visit www.quadbikesdubai.ae.