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Twenty-five cats escape Japan mall damaged by quake

Employees returned to retrieve the cats when a huge explosion ripped through building

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
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AEON Mall shopping center, where an explosion occurred following a powerful earthquake, is seen in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
AEON Mall shopping center, where an explosion occurred following a powerful earthquake, is seen in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, southern Japan, Thursday, July 30, 2026.
AP

Kumamoto: Twenty-five cats stuck inside a shopping mall in Japan gutted in an explosion after a major earthquake have been rescued, the operator said Thursday, triggering huge relief on social media.

Momo, Kohaku, Tango, Shandy - a fluffy Norwegian Forest Cat - and the others were in Cat Cafe MOFF on the ground floor of the Aeon mall in Kashima when the deadly 7.1-magnitude quake hit on Tuesday.

The mall was evacuated and employees returned to retrieve the cats when a huge explosion - likely caused by gas - ripped through the building, and staff “hurriedly evacuated”, the cafe said.

At least 34 people died in the quake, according to authorities in the southwestern Kumamoto region.

On Wednesday, with permission from the fire service, the police and the mall operator, MOFF’s manager entered the building and safely rescued all 25 cats, which were unharmed.

Around 10:00 pm the same day, the animals arrived safely in the city of Hiroshima in western Japan, where the company has another cat cafe, it said.

“We were concerned about fatigue from the long journey from Kumamoto, but after arriving we provided individual care for each of them,” it said.

It added that the cats were “spending their time quietly and calmly”.

An online news article about the cats’ miraculous escape posted on X by Livedoor News garnered 7.9 million views.

“People say human lives come first, but human lives and cat lives are both equally precious... I’m glad everyone’s safe,” said one user on Instagram.

Cat cafes - as well as other similar establishments in Japan where people can pet anything from hedgehogs to miniature pigs - are, however, controversial.

“If possible, I hope they won’t be sent back to the cat cafe, but instead find them adoptive homes where they can live a safe and secure life surrounded by love,” said another user on Instagram.

Others criticised people’s focus on the animals rather than the human toll at the mall, where seven bodies were found.

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