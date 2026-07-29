Japan quake: Rescuers dig through rubble after powerful tremor collapses shopping mall

Several are reported dead after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Japan’s southern Kumamoto prefecture.

Many people are reportedly trapped after a shopping mall partially collapsed, as per Japan's fire service, a witness reported the second floor collapsing

Multiple people are also unaccounted at the collapsed mall and at a paper factory after a chimney collapsed.

A highway bridge has buckled.

Two people have died following the shopping mall collapse, according to the country’s public broadcaster NHK.

NHK previously said 20 to 30 employees couldn’t be contacted after the collapse.