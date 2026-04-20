The quake hit at 4:53 pm (0753 GMT) in Pacific waters off northern Iwate prefecture
Tokyo: An 80-centimetre (31-inch) tsunami wave hit a port in northern Japan Monday after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the region, Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.
The wave was observed at 5:34 pm (0834 GMT) at a port in Kuji, Iwate, JMA said. It previously said a 70-centimetre wave had struck at 5:32 pm.
The quake hit at 4:53 pm (0753 GMT) in Pacific waters off northern Iwate prefecture and the tremor was strong enough to shake large buildings as far as Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres away.
"Evacuate immediately from coastal regions and riverside areas to a safer place such as high ground or an evacuation building," it said, warning that damage due to tsunami waves was expected.
"Tsunami waves are expected to hit repeatedly. Do not leave safe ground until the warning is lifted," it said.
The prime minister's office said it had set up a crisis management team.
Japan is one of the world's most seismically active countries, sitting on top of four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific "Ring of Fire".
The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, typically experiences around 1,500 jolts every year and accounts for about 18 percent of the world's earthquakes.
The vast majority are mild, although the damage they cause varies according to their location and the depth below the Earth's surface at which they strike.
In 2011, a magnitude-9.0 quake triggered a tsunami that left 18,500 people dead or missing and caused a devastating meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.