6.7-magnitude quake hits off northern Japan, triggers tsunami warning

Quake came 3 days days after a 7.5-level temblor in the same region that left 50 injured

Last updated:
A torii gate at the entrance of Yasaka Shrine is seen after it collapsed in Hachinohe City in Aomori Prefecture, Japan, on December 9, 2025, following a 7.5 magnitude earthquake [JIJI Press/AFP]
A 6.7-magnitude quake took place off northern Japan on Friday, the weather office said, days after a 7.5-level tremor in the same region injured at least 50 people.

The Japan Meteorological Agency, upgrading its initial estimate of 6.5, also warned that tsunami waves of up to one metre (three feet) could hit the northern Pacific coastline.

The earthquake struck off the coast of Aomori Prefecture at 11:44am local time (02:44 GMT) at a depth of 20km (12.4 miles), according to the JMA.

The magnitude 6.7 tremor prompted a tsunami advisory from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

