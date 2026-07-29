Huawei returns to Dubai Mall with interactive HUAWEI Pura 90s Series pop-up experience

Try 5.5G, a 200MP telephoto camera, AI photography and XMAGE gallery until August 1
Huawei has returned to Dubai Mall with an immersive HUAWEI Pura 90s Series pop-up experience, inviting visitors to discover the latest generation of smartphone innovation through a series of interactive technology and photography experiences. Conveniently located on the Ground Floor at Gate 6, the pop-up store is open to the public until 1 August, offering visitors the opportunity to experience firsthand the breakthrough capabilities of the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series.
Designed around the theme of innovation, creativity and connectivity, the pop-up showcases how the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series combines ultra-fast 5.5G connectivity, advanced imaging technology and AI-powered photography features in an engaging environment that allows visitors to test the device in real-world scenarios.
At the heart of the experience is the 5.5G Experience Zone, where visitors can explore the benefits of next-generation mobile connectivity and understand how the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series delivers download speeds of up to 3.2Gbps, enabling smoother streaming, faster downloads, lower latency and a more responsive mobile experience.
Photography enthusiasts can step into the 200MP Telephoto Zone, designed to demonstrate the exceptional long-distance imaging capabilities of the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series. Visitors will be able to capture distant subjects with remarkable clarity while experiencing the power of Huawei’s advanced telephoto imaging system.
The experience continues with the AI Composition Zone, where guests can discover Huawei’s intelligent photography capabilities that help users effortlessly compose balanced, professional-looking images with the assistance of advanced AI technology.
Celebrating Huawei’s leadership in mobile photography, the pop-up also features a dedicated XMAGE Imaging Gallery, showcasing a curated collection of stunning photographs captured using Huawei smartphones. The gallery highlights the creative possibilities made possible by HUAWEI XMAGE imaging technology while inspiring visitors to elevate their own photography.
Visitors can also explore Huawei’s premium design philosophy through the CMF (Colour, Material and Finish) Aesthetics Walls, which highlight the craftsmanship, colours and premium finishes behind the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series.
Adding to the interactive journey, the experience includes a Travel-Themed Hot Air Balloon Check-in Area, designed as an eye-catching photo opportunity for visitors, alongside a dedicated noon experience area and a beverage bar, creating a welcoming space for families, photography enthusiasts and technology lovers alike.
Throughout the pop-up, Huawei product experts will be available to guide visitors through the latest innovations, demonstrate the flagship camera system, explain the advantages of 5.5G connectivity and showcase how AI-powered features enhance everyday photography and productivity.
The HUAWEI Pura 90s Series Pop-up Store is open daily at Dubai Mall, Ground Floor, Gate 6 until 1 August, welcoming residents and visitors to explore the future of smartphone photography and next-generation mobile experiences.