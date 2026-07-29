Huawei returns to Dubai Mall with interactive HUAWEI Pura 90s Series pop-up experience

Celebrating Huawei’s leadership in mobile photography, the pop-up also features a dedicated XMAGE Imaging Gallery, showcasing a curated collection of stunning photographs captured using Huawei smartphones. The gallery highlights the creative possibilities made possible by HUAWEI XMAGE imaging technology while inspiring visitors to elevate their own photography.



Visitors can also explore Huawei’s premium design philosophy through the CMF (Colour, Material and Finish) Aesthetics Walls, which highlight the craftsmanship, colours and premium finishes behind the HUAWEI Pura 90s Series.



Adding to the interactive journey, the experience includes a Travel-Themed Hot Air Balloon Check-in Area, designed as an eye-catching photo opportunity for visitors, alongside a dedicated noon experience area and a beverage bar, creating a welcoming space for families, photography enthusiasts and technology lovers alike.



Throughout the pop-up, Huawei product experts will be available to guide visitors through the latest innovations, demonstrate the flagship camera system, explain the advantages of 5.5G connectivity and showcase how AI-powered features enhance everyday photography and productivity.



The HUAWEI Pura 90s Series Pop-up Store is open daily at Dubai Mall, Ground Floor, Gate 6 until 1 August, welcoming residents and visitors to explore the future of smartphone photography and next-generation mobile experiences.