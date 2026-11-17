Dubai: He has millions of fans in the Philippines, a career spanning decades, and a reputation as one of the country’s most admired leading men. But for Piolo Pascual, one of the best things about returning to the UAE is something more personal, seeing the smiles of fellow Filipinos who make him feel at home.

Known as the Philippines’ “Ultimate Heartthrob,” Pascual has recently returned to the Emirates for a series of appearances, including his first-ever performance in Abu Dhabi on November 14.

His concert, titled Paano ba ang Magmahal? (How does one love?), was held at Les Etoiles, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. He also attended the 45th anniversary celebration of Al Ghurair Centre in Dubai on November 15.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Pascual has opened up about his connection with the Filipino community, his experience exploring the capital with his mother, and why he believes there is always hope for a fresh start.