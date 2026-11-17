The Filipino actor and singer tells Gulf News what makes every UAE visit special
Dubai: He has millions of fans in the Philippines, a career spanning decades, and a reputation as one of the country’s most admired leading men. But for Piolo Pascual, one of the best things about returning to the UAE is something more personal, seeing the smiles of fellow Filipinos who make him feel at home.
Known as the Philippines’ “Ultimate Heartthrob,” Pascual has recently returned to the Emirates for a series of appearances, including his first-ever performance in Abu Dhabi on November 14.
His concert, titled Paano ba ang Magmahal? (How does one love?), was held at Les Etoiles, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. He also attended the 45th anniversary celebration of Al Ghurair Centre in Dubai on November 15.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Pascual has opened up about his connection with the Filipino community, his experience exploring the capital with his mother, and why he believes there is always hope for a fresh start.
One of the biggest reasons Pascual enjoys returning to the UAE is the chance to reconnect with fellow Filipinos, or kababayans.
“It's always a nice feeling to be able to reconnect with your kababayans, especially abroad, because whenever you go to their city, specifically Dubai or Abu Dhabi, you bring a sense of home to them, especially those who have not been home for a while,” Pascual told Gulf News.
For him, seeing the audience’s reactions during live performances makes the experience rewarding.
“Performing live, seeing their reactions, it also gives me that satisfaction knowing that I'm able to bring them a taste of home.”
Beyond his performances, Pascual has also made time to explore the UAE with his mother, revisiting familiar places and discovering new ones together.
During the trip, they have visited Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
“It’s nice because the last time my mom was here was many, many years ago. So, I was excited to take her around, of course, take her around for shopping. And see the places that I’ve been and make new memories,” shared Pascual.
If Pascual could dedicate one of his films to Filipinos in the Emirates who are feeling homesick or going through difficult times, his choice would be “Starting Over Again.”
The 2014 Filipino romantic drama, starring Pascual alongside Toni Gonzaga, follows a couple navigating heartbreak and the possibility of rekindling their relationship. Beyond its love story, the film has explored second chances and the courage to move forward when life does not go as planned.
According to Pascual, that message is something everyone can relate to, particularly those facing challenging moments far from home.
“It would always have to be ‘Starting Over Again.’ Because we always feel as if we’re in a dead end or like time has run out for us. But there’s always hope for something new. There’s always hope to start again,” stated Pascual.
When asked what three things he would bring from the Philippines to the UAE, Pascual’s choices have reflected his love for Filipino food and his upcoming creative projects.
His first pick has been ingredients for chicken adobo, followed by a coffee table book, and a physical copy of his newest music album.
Pascual has revealed that the coffee table book was scheduled for release on November 24, coinciding with a concert in the Philippines and the release of his latest music album.
For fans in the Emirates, the album would be available digitally, with physical copies available to order online.
While concerts and sightseeing make his trips memorable, Pascual has emphasised that it is the Filipino community’s warmth that stays with him long after he leaves.
Asked what he would take home from his UAE visit, he has pointed to the happiness and excitement of the fans who show up whenever he performs.
“The smiles on their faces, the excitement they show me whenever I'm here, how they show up to my events, giddy, happy, and how they spend time with me. I always bring that home and that always inspires me,” said Pascual.
For him, the best souvenir from the Emirates cannot be bought in a shop or packed in a suitcase. It is the people he meets, the smiles he sees, and the memories that stay long after he has left. Those are the things that make his journey truly worthwhile.
As he prepares to celebrate his 50th birthday on January 12, Pascual continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Filipinos around the world. The actor remains an enduring inspiration to longtime admirers and a new generation of fans alike.