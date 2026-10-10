Philippines’ ultimate heartthrob Piolo Pascual promises a night of music, love, and nostalgia in Abu Dhabi

The Filipino actor-singer will make his first appearance in the UAE capital
Dubai: Filipino actor and singer Piolo Pascual, widely known as the “Ultimate Heartthrob,” is set to bring a night of music, love, and nostalgia to Abu Dhabi on November 14, as he prepares for his first-ever appearance in the UAE capital.
The concert, titled “Paano ba ang Magmahal?” (How does one love?), will take place at 7pm at Les Etoiles, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche.
Created with the UAE’s Filipino community in mind, the event aims to bring fans together through music, shared memories, and the enduring connection to home that many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) carry with them.
For many Filipinos living and working in the UAE, music and familiar entertainment personalities can offer a connection to the people, places, and memories they have left behind.
Organisers, Majore LiveX and Gather & Co., have noted that the concert will celebrate Pascual’s career, music, and on-screen memories that have made him a favourite among generations of Filipino fans.
“We’re so excited to bring Piolo Pascual to UAE’s capital for the very first time. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and ‘kilig’ with our ultimate heartthrob,” the organisers told Gulf News.
The Filipino word “kilig” describes the fluttering excitement or butterflies associated with romance, a feeling familiar to fans who have followed Pascual’s love stories on screen and his career as a singer.
The announcement has sparked excitement among Pascual’s UAE-based supporters, many of whom are looking forward to seeing him perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time.
Imdexstar Yu, a fashion enthusiast and design professional, has bared that the actor’s arrival is an exciting moment for local fans.
“Piolo Pascual coming to Abu Dhabi for the first time is such an exciting moment for all of us! I’m really looking forward to seeing him experience the beauty of Abu Dhabi, from the stunning Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the Corniche and the amazing hospitality that our city is known for,” shared Yu.
For business administrator Arlene Lux, the concert is a chance to fulfil a long-held wish.
“I’ve always wanted to see Papa P perform live and having his first Abu Dhabi show here makes it even more special,” exclaimed Lux.
She is also looking forward to Pascual discovering the city’s skyline, culture, and relaxed atmosphere.
“We may be far from home, but when Piolo is on stage, it’s going to feel like one big Filipino celebration!”
Michelle Fantilanan, a UAE-based member of the Solid Friends of Piolo fans club, has regarded the concert as a special occasion.
“Papa P’s first show in Abu Dhabi feels like a really special occasion for his fans here. We’re excited to welcome him to our home away from home,” remarked Fantilanan.
She has expressed confidence that Pascual would experience the warmth of the UAE and the Filipino spirit that makes the country feel like home for many expatriates.
Fans have also been keen for Pascual to explore more of the UAE capital beyond the concert venue.
Social media influencer Dyna Pijo has hoped that the Filipino star would enjoy the city's views, local food, and seaside sunsets.
“There are so many Filipinos who have grown up watching and supporting Piolo and we’re all ready to give him the warmest Abu Dhabi welcome,” stated Pijo.
Haytame Zaoui, a sales manager, has also been among those looking forward to his visit. Zaoui, who is Moroccan by birth and Filipino by heart, has mentioned that her annual trips to the Philippines have deepened her love for Filipino culture and entertainment.
“I travel to the Philippines every year and have fallen so deeply in love with Filipino culture that I probably know more Filipino artists than the average Filipino,” said Zaoui.
He hopes Pascual will have time to visit Louvre Abu Dhabi and Yas Island, as well as experience Arabian culture during his stay.
Tickets for the event have been priced at Dh99 for Silver, Dh249 for Gold, and Dh399 for VIP, which includes a Meet & Greet with Pascual.
Adding to the excitement, organisers have been set to launch an exclusive “Win-a-Date with Piolo” promotion. All Gold and VIP ticket holders will get a chance to win the experience.
Tickets will be available through the official Ticket Bloc website, with sales expected to open soon. Fans can already register on the platform to secure their place ahead of ticket sales.
For a community that often finds itself separated from loved ones by thousands of kilometres, the evening promises a shared celebration of music, memories, and the feeling of being a little closer to home.