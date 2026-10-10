GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
Pinoy-Celebs

Philippines’ ultimate heartthrob Piolo Pascual promises a night of music, love, and nostalgia in Abu Dhabi

The Filipino actor-singer will make his first appearance in the UAE capital

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
5 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Philippines' ultimate heartthrob Piolo Pascual is coming to Abu Dhabi for a one night show
Philippines' ultimate heartthrob Piolo Pascual is coming to Abu Dhabi for a one night show
Supplied

Dubai: Filipino actor and singer Piolo Pascual, widely known as the “Ultimate Heartthrob,” is set to bring a night of music, love, and nostalgia to Abu Dhabi on November 14, as he prepares for his first-ever appearance in the UAE capital.

The concert, titled “Paano ba ang Magmahal?” (How does one love?), will take place at 7pm at Les Etoiles, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. 

Created with the UAE’s Filipino community in mind, the event aims to bring fans together through music, shared memories, and the enduring connection to home that many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) carry with them.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

A night to reconnect with home

For many Filipinos living and working in the UAE, music and familiar entertainment personalities can offer a connection to the people, places, and memories they have left behind.

Organisers, Majore LiveX and Gather & Co., have noted that the concert will celebrate Pascual’s career, music, and on-screen memories that have made him a favourite among generations of Filipino fans.

“We’re so excited to bring Piolo Pascual to UAE’s capital for the very first time. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music and ‘kilig’ with our ultimate heartthrob,” the organisers told Gulf News.

The Filipino word “kilig” describes the fluttering excitement or butterflies associated with romance, a feeling familiar to fans who have followed Pascual’s love stories on screen and his career as a singer.

Fans look forward to welcoming ‘Papa P’

The announcement has sparked excitement among Pascual’s UAE-based supporters, many of whom are looking forward to seeing him perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

Imdexstar Yu, a fashion enthusiast and design professional, has bared that the actor’s arrival is an exciting moment for local fans.

“Piolo Pascual coming to Abu Dhabi for the first time is such an exciting moment for all of us! I’m really looking forward to seeing him experience the beauty of Abu Dhabi, from the stunning Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to the Corniche and the amazing hospitality that our city is known for,” shared Yu.

For business administrator Arlene Lux, the concert is a chance to fulfil a long-held wish.

“I’ve always wanted to see Papa P perform live and having his first Abu Dhabi show here makes it even more special,” exclaimed Lux.

She is also looking forward to Pascual discovering the city’s skyline, culture, and relaxed atmosphere.

“We may be far from home, but when Piolo is on stage, it’s going to feel like one big Filipino celebration!”

Michelle Fantilanan, a UAE-based member of the Solid Friends of Piolo fans club, has regarded the concert as a special occasion.

“Papa P’s first show in Abu Dhabi feels like a really special occasion for his fans here. We’re excited to welcome him to our home away from home,” remarked Fantilanan.

She has expressed confidence that Pascual would experience the warmth of the UAE and the Filipino spirit that makes the country feel like home for many expatriates.

From Abu Dhabi landmarks to Filipino hospitality

Fans have also been keen for Pascual to explore more of the UAE capital beyond the concert venue.

Social media influencer Dyna Pijo has hoped that the Filipino star would enjoy the city's views, local food, and seaside sunsets.

“There are so many Filipinos who have grown up watching and supporting Piolo and we’re all ready to give him the warmest Abu Dhabi welcome,” stated Pijo.

Haytame Zaoui, a sales manager, has also been among those looking forward to his visit. Zaoui, who is Moroccan by birth and Filipino by heart, has mentioned that her annual trips to the Philippines have deepened her love for Filipino culture and entertainment.

“I travel to the Philippines every year and have fallen so deeply in love with Filipino culture that I probably know more Filipino artists than the average Filipino,” said Zaoui.

He hopes Pascual will have time to visit Louvre Abu Dhabi and Yas Island, as well as experience Arabian culture during his stay.

Win a date with Piolo

Tickets for the event have been priced at Dh99 for Silver, Dh249 for Gold, and Dh399 for VIP, which includes a Meet & Greet with Pascual.

Adding to the excitement, organisers have been set to launch an exclusive “Win-a-Date with Piolo” promotion. All Gold and VIP ticket holders will get a chance to win the experience.

Tickets will be available through the official Ticket Bloc website, with sales expected to open soon. Fans can already register on the platform to secure their place ahead of ticket sales.

For a community that often finds itself separated from loved ones by thousands of kilometres, the evening promises a shared celebration of music, memories, and the feeling of being a little closer to home.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEFilipino artistseventsFilipino celebritiesConcertAbu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Stephen Speaks live in Dubai featuring the hitmakers behind “Passenger Seat” and “Out of My League”

American band Stephen Speaks brings hits to Dubai

5m read
The concert will bring the singer to the capital for an evening centred around her music catalogue and live performance.

Angham to perform at Abu Dhabi: Date, tickets and more

1m read
Sponge Cola & Karylle live in Dubai on Feb. 13, 2027

Sponge Cola & Karylle live in Dubai on Feb. 13, 2027

2m read
20 unmissable shows in Dubai Opera’s landmark line-up

20 unmissable shows in Dubai Opera’s landmark line-up

6m read