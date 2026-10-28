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Abu Dhabi T10 tickets now on sale for as little as Dh10

Enjoy world-class cricket at Zayed Stadium with tickets starting at Dh10

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
1 MIN READ
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Abu Dhabi T10 fans
Abu Dhabi T10 fans
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Dubai: Fans can watch the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 for as little as Dh10, with tickets now on sale for the tournament at Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 7 to 20.

District, the tournament’s official ticketing partner, is offering general admission tickets at the promotional price until November 1. Prices will increase to Dh20 from November 2, with tickets available for all matches, including the final on November 20.

Fans can also book hospitality suites, which offer premium seating and dedicated services for families, corporate guests and groups seeking an upgraded match-day experience.

The tournament will bring international cricket stars to Abu Dhabi for two weeks of action in the sport’s shortest professional format.

Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub and Abu Dhabi T10, said the early-bird offer was designed to make the competition accessible to a wider audience.

“Our objective is to make world-class cricket accessible to as many fans as possible, and the Early Bird Offer reflects that commitment,” Boucher said.

He added that the event would offer more than cricket, with hospitality options and a Fan Village planned to provide entertainment for visitors of all ages.

The Fan Village is expected to feature interactive games, face painting, photo booths, bouncy castles, food trucks and prize-winning opportunities. Organisers said further details about the attractions would be announced shortly.

Those interested in the Fan Village and its activities can register by emailing community@abudhabit10.com.

With tickets available across the tournament, organisers are encouraging fans to book early to benefit from the Dh10 offer before the promotional period ends on November 1.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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