Dubai will also get in on the celebrations, with the Dubai Creek Harbour Fan Zone taking place on November 27. The dedicated space will bring the excitement of the Emaar Super Cup to the waterfront, giving fans another opportunity to get involved in the build-up to the final.

One of the main attractions will be the Abu Dhabi Fan Zone, located outside Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium. Running from November 26 to 29, the fan zone will open daily between 5pm and 10pm, offering four days of activities and entertainment for supporters.

The celebrations will be spread across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, giving supporters the opportunity to soak up the atmosphere ahead of the highly anticipated final.

Dubai: Football fans heading to the Emaar Super Cup this Sunday can look forward to more than just the action on the pitch, with two dedicated fan zones, family-friendly activities and entertainment planned around the event.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a selection of food and beverage options, with all F&B offerings coming from local businesses, giving fans the chance to support homegrown brands while enjoying the event atmosphere.

Among the attractions will be face painting, football challenges and a merchandise store, alongside a range of other fun activities throughout the four-day celebrations.

Supporters visiting the Abu Dhabi Fan Zone can look forward to a variety of activities, with plenty to keep families and younger fans entertained.

Fans can also put their skills to the test with football challenges, while a dedicated gaming area will provide another opportunity to get involved away from the pitch.

The Dubai Creek Harbour Fan Zone will offer its own range of attractions, including a photo booth featuring the official Emaar Super Cup trophy, giving supporters the opportunity to capture a memorable moment with the silverware.

Whether supporters are heading to Dubai Creek Harbour or Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium, there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the atmosphere and be part of the celebrations surrounding Sunday's final.

With activities for families, food and drink from local businesses and entertainment across both locations, the Emaar Super Cup is shaping up to be a celebration that extends well beyond the 90 minutes on the pitch.

Beyond the two fan zones, supporters attending the Emaar Super Cup can also expect an opening ceremony and a closing ceremony, both featuring entertainment to add to the occasion and create a memorable experience for those in attendance.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.